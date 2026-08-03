Dung dividend

But with the geopolitical disruptions in West Asia following the US-Israel war with Iran and the prolonged instability around the Strait of Hormuz—one of the world’s most critical energy shipping routes, blocked since the beginning of March—there were reports of widespread shortage of LPG in the country. India meets about 65 per cent of its LPG demand through imports of which 90 per cent arrives via Strait of Hormuz, as per Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Between March and June, the government increased domestic LPG prices by Rs 89 for a 14.2 kg cylinder, and commercial LPG prices by Rs 1,331 for a 19 kg cylinder. LPG consumption in the country went down from 2.36 million tonnes in March 2026 to 2.19 million tonnes in June 2026, as per the PPAC report.