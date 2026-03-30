Echoes of a not-so-distant war hit home

Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region have been affected by the Iran-Israel-US war. A temporary LPG supply disruption in Noida, driven by fears of West Asia conflict-related shortages, caused shortages in early-to-mid March 2026.
Residents have been forced into long queues, waiting for their turn to get cylinders.
Some areas have reportedly faced 3-day delivery delays, with commercial supplies temporarily halted, according to the Hindustan Times.
And with the West Asia conflict intensifying, one does not know what scenarios the coming days will bring.