Energy

Echoes of a not-so-distant war hit home

LPG shortages are being reported in Delhi and the National Capital Region as the Iran-US-Israel War rages
Echoes of a not-so-distant war hit home
Residents in Noida stand in long queues for LPG cylinders.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region have been affected by the Iran-Israel-US war. A temporary LPG supply disruption in Noida, driven by fears of West Asia conflict-related shortages, caused shortages in early-to-mid March 2026.

Echoes of a not-so-distant war hit home
The Delhi satellite city reported shortages as the Iran-Israel-US war raged through March.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Residents have been forced into long queues, waiting for their turn to get cylinders.

Some areas have reportedly faced 3-day delivery delays, with commercial supplies temporarily halted, according to the Hindustan Times.

Echoes of a not-so-distant war hit home
With the war intensifying, the future scenario looks grim at the moment.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

And with the West Asia conflict intensifying, one does not know what scenarios the coming days will bring.

LPG
Noida
Iran-Israel War 2026
Iran-Israel-US

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