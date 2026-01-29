Economic Survey 2026: Capital, land & grid hurdles need to be tackled to sustain India’s renewable energy momentum

The Economic Survey 2025-26, tabled in the parliament on January 29, 2026, has underlined the need to address high capital costs, land acquisition delays and grid constraints to sustain India’s power and renewable energy momentum, while calling for large-scale deployment of battery storage and pumped storage projects to manage renewable variability.

It also stressed that for competitive businesses, energy costs are as critical as capital costs, making power sector efficiency central to India’s broader industrial and long-term growth strategy.

Against this backdrop, India’s installed power generation capacity climbed to 509.74 gigawatts (GW) as of November 2025, up 11.6 per cent year-on-year. The Survey presented this physical expansion alongside digital and financial reforms as part of a structural transformation of the electricity sector.

India energy stack: Digital rails for a new power market

A key reform highlighted is the proposed India Energy Stack (IES), envisioned as a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for the power sector. Built on open standards and protocols, IES aims to enable consent-based data sharing, interoperable systems and standardised measurement and settlement, allowing households, farmers and MSMEs to participate more easily in energy markets.

The platform is expected to unlock services such as peer-to-peer electricity trading, demand response, EV charging ecosystems and aggregation of rooftop solar and storage. By lowering entry barriers and standardising interfaces, IES could foster a new ecosystem of energy service providers and aggregators, shifting the focus from “energy access” to “energy agency”, where consumers can choose services and earn from distributed energy participation.