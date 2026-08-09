Electric freight drivers can earn 25 per cent more, but financing remains key barrier: Study

Drivers switching to electric freight vehicles can earn around 25 per cent higher incomes than in their previous occupations, with three-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) drivers reporting monthly income gains of Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 and four-wheeler EV drivers earning around Rs 4,000 more per month, according to a study by Shell Foundation and Smart Freight Centre (SFC).

The study, based on research involving more than 1,500 freight drivers across 11 Indian states, finds that the income gains from electrification vary depending on operating models, vehicle utilisation and financing structures. The findings indicate that inclusive financing and higher vehicle utilisation can strengthen driver livelihoods while supporting the transition to cleaner road freight.

The report, Driving Income Uplift: Designing Inclusive EV Financing for India’s Freight Drivers, covers both three-wheeler and four-wheeler freight segments. It finds that electric freight vehicles can improve driver income outcomes through lower operating and maintenance costs, although the benefits vary across driver profiles, utilisation levels and financing arrangements.

Financing remains a major barrier

Despite the potential income gains, financing remains one of the biggest barriers to wider electric freight adoption. Loan repayments, or equated monthly instalments (EMIs), are the largest cost component for many EV drivers and can offset the operating cost advantages of electric vehicles, particularly for owner cum drivers.

The study identifies platform-backed leasing, lease-to-own models and anchor-linked financing as potential ways to make EV adoption more accessible and financially sustainable. It also highlights blended finance, credit enhancement mechanisms, battery leasing, residual value guarantees and interest rate support as measures that could improve affordability and reduce risk.

Lease-based drivers demonstrate some of the strongest income outcomes, the report said, benefiting from higher vehicle utilisation, predictable demand and structured operating ecosystems. Platform-linked operating models can also improve income stability by providing predictable trip volumes, increasing vehicle utilisation and reducing demand uncertainty.