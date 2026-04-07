Energy crisis forces India to revisit kerosene, a fuel it had nearly left behind

Geopolitical turbulence in global energy markets has prompted India to briefly revisit a fuel it had almost phased out.

In a notification issued on March 29, 2026, the government temporarily allowed the reintroduction and streamlined distribution of Public Distribution System (PDS) kerosene, also known as superior kerosene oil (SKO), for household use. The measure will remain in force for 60 days, or until further orders, and covers 21 states and Union Territories, including several previously classified as “SKO-free”.

The move comes at a time when kerosene has already receded to a marginal role in India’s energy system. Data from Energy Statistics India 2026, published by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), show that kerosene production stood at about 1 million tonnes (provisional) in the 2024-25 financial year, down sharply from 7.6 million tonnes in 2014-15.

Consumption has also declined steeply, falling from 6.83 million tonnes in 2015-16 to about 408,000 tonnes in 2024-25 (provisional), with most of the remaining demand coming from households.

Against this backdrop, the temporary reintroduction of kerosene highlights the vulnerabilities that geopolitical shocks can expose in national energy systems. The government’s move aims to safeguard household energy access in the event of supply disruptions or price spikes affecting primary fuels such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or electricity, particularly amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a critical chokepoint that carries roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows.

To facilitate quicker distribution, the notification introduces regulatory relaxations. Public sector oil marketing companies (OMC) have been permitted to store up to 2,500 litres of kerosene at existing service stations, with the cap extendable to 5,000 litres at designated outlets. Licensing requirements for dealers and transport vehicles have also been eased.

The order restricts kerosene strictly to household cooking and lighting, positioning it as an emergency fuel rather than a permanent policy shift.

A return to an old energy buffer

The increased allocation was necessary because of reduced LNG availability due to the West Asia conflict, prompting a search for alternative fuels that could be quickly deployed, officials told The Times of India. Kerosene was considered a viable option because it can be readily produced through crude oil refining and used without major infrastructure changes.

For decades, kerosene was central to India’s household energy system. Distributed through the PDS via fair price shops, subsidised kerosene provided lighting and cooking energy to millions of households that lacked electricity or modern cooking fuels.

The scale of this dependence was significant. The 2011 Census, conducted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, found that 43 per cent of rural households used kerosene as their primary lighting source, while 0.7 per cent used it as their main cooking fuel. At the time, India accounted for around 15 per cent of global kerosene consumption , according to the United States Energy Information Administration.

Subsidies for the fuel were substantial. In FY16, kerosene subsidies amounted to Rs 11,496 crore, accounting for 41.7 per cent of total fuel subsidies of Rs 27,571 crore, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG). However, the system was plagued by inefficiencies and diversion, with leakage rates estimated at over 40 per cent.

These concerns, combined with the government’s push towards cleaner fuels, led to a gradual dismantling of the kerosene subsidy. Beginning in 2016, prices were increased through fortnightly revisions, and by February 2021, the subsidy was effectively phased out. The policy shift coincided with the expansion of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which sought to transition low-income households to LPG.

A shrinking role in India’s energy mix

The retreat of kerosene from India’s energy landscape has been stark.

Kerosene is classified as a middle distillate petroleum product, alongside diesel and aviation turbine fuel. Together, these middle distillates account for 48.5 per cent of India’s petroleum production. Within this category, overall output grew modestly — registering a year-on-year increase of 2.16 per cent in 2024-25 (provisional) and a compound annual growth rate of 1.7 per cent between 2014-15 and 2024-25, according to the Energy Statistics India 2026 report.

Kerosene itself, however, has moved in the opposite direction. While production recorded a year-on-year rise of 2.6 per cent in 2024-25 (provisional), it shows a long-term contraction, with a compound annual decline of nearly 20 per cent over the past decade.

Consumption patterns reflect a similar trend. Total kerosene consumption fell sharply from 6.83 million tonnes in FY16 to just 408,000 tonnes in 2024-25 (provisional). Although there was a year-on-year increase of 14.84 per cent in FY25, the long-term growth rate between FY16 and FY25 stood at –26.88 per cent, according to the energy statistics report.

Of the 408,000 tonnes consumed in 2024-25, about 230,000 tonnes were used in households, followed by 63,000 tonnes in commercial and public services and 115,000 tonnes in other sectors. Its negligible presence in industrial or large-scale economic activity underscores its residual role in the energy system.