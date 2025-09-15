Ethanol success can power India’s green skies, claims new report

India could emerge as a major global hub for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) on the back of its robust ethanol ecosystem, surplus agricultural residues and rapidly expanding aviation market, according to a new report.

The report, SAF Samarthya – The Opportunity of AtJ SAF in India, launched on September 15, 2025 by consultancy ICF in collaboration with the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Association (SAFA), underlined that with aviation contributing 2-3 per cent of global carbon emissions, India faces both a “challenge and opportunity” to decarbonise while sustaining its air travel boom.

The findings come ahead of the government’s planned national SAF policy to meet Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) norms and decarbonise the sector.

The paper pitched Alcohol-to-Jet (AtJ) SAF, produced from ethanol, as the most strategic pathway for India to cut emissions, reduce crude oil imports and create green jobs.

“India stands at a pivotal juncture in its sustainable aviation journey. We need a roadmap that not only sets the blueprint for SAF production and uptake but makes all stakeholders key custodians of this transition,” said Vasudevan S, Head of Aviation, Travel and Tourism (India & APAC), ICF, in a statement.