Europe’s heatwave, drought and wildfires are now affecting its nuclear power plants

The raging climate change-triggered heatwave in Europe has begun to affect the continent’s nuclear energy sources after wreaking havoc by generating wildfires and drought.

Nuclear power plants in Hungary and Romania, both countries in the basin of the continent’s second-longest waterway, the Danube have been shut down after the river reached levels last recorded 30 years ago.

In Hungary, the country’s Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that its only nuclear power plant will be forced to shut down entirely for the first time due to record low water levels of the Danube.

The Paks power plant was built in the Soviet era. It uses water from the Danube for cooling. Since the water level has reached record low levels, suction levels are unable to reach it, according to a report by the BBC.

The British news agency further quoted Magyar as saying that Hungary’s energy supply could become “critical” from August 3 due to Paks’ shutdown and the ongoing heatwave, which will see temperatures hover around 37C for a week.

The prime minister asked Hungarians to limit activities that required significant energy consumption between the peak times of 17:00 and 22:00, including charging electric cars and using air conditioning equipment.