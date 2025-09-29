Foldable aluminum batteries could make India’s electric vehicles safer & greener
Researchers have developed a foldable aluminum battery that could revolutionise India’s electric vehicle industry.
This innovation addresses limitations of lithium-ion batteries, offering a safer, more sustainable and cost-effective alternative.
The aluminum battery’s flexibility and durability could significantly enhance EV efficiency and support India's clean mobility goals.
For over a decade, lithium-ion batteries have powered the global electric vehicle (EV) transition. But they come with drawbacks such as fire hazards, dependence on scarce raw materials, high import bills and recycling challenges. Now, researchers in Bengaluru at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru may have found a promising alternative: A bendable aluminum battery that could transform how India powers its EVs.
Aluminum has certain advantages over lithium. It is abundant, inexpensive and infinitely recyclable. Tapping aluminum for EV batteries could allow India to reduce its dependence on lithium imports, stabilise supply chains and lower costs for manufacturers and consumers alike.
With flexibility come challenges. Foldable batteries can suffer from reduced life due to limited internal space, as well as safety risks like thermal instability and increased internal resistance caused by the folding process. These issues may translate into shorter run-times, less efficient power delivery and a heightened risk of overheating or internal short circuits. Their specialised design could also make repairs costly and leave them more vulnerable to wear and tear from repeated bending.
One of the biggest concerns is the folding action of electrode foils, which can lead to physical deformation and poor contact. That, in turn, creates localised hot spots — potentially triggering internal heating and instability.
Cracking the chemistry
To tackle these hurdles, Kavita Pandey, Assistant Professor and Scientist C at the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences, and her team turned to innovative materials. They paired a copper hexacyanoferrate (CuHCFe) cathode — preloaded with aluminum ions — with a molybdenum trioxide (MoO₃) anode, cracking the challenge of aluminum’s tricky chemistry. “Generally, Aluminium-ion batteries are known to be resilient up to temperatures of 50–60 degrees Celsius,” explained Dr Pandey. “And the electrolyte maintained stability during the tests,” she added. The result: A rechargeable battery that stays stable, avoids overheating and bends without breaking.
The breakthrough comes from a collaboration between the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences and the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering at IISc Bengaluru, published in the Journal of Energy Storage.
Why flexibility could be gamechanger
Most EV batteries today are bulky, rigid and require heavy casings plus elaborate cooling systems to ensure safety. A flexible aluminum battery changes that equation. It could be folded, stacked or shaped to fit snugly into diverse vehicle formats, be it cars, scooters or buses. The result? Lighter packs, more efficient designs and potentially higher driving ranges.
The Bengaluru researchers put their prototype through rigorous testing. Using electron microscopy and spectroscopy, they verified the material’s stability under stress.
Remarkably, the battery kept an LCD screen running even when folded in half and survived more than 300 fold–unfold cycles. After 150 charge–discharge cycles, it still held close to 97 per cent of its capacity, indicating high efficiency and long-term viability.
In other words, the aluminum battery appears built to endure not just controlled lab conditions but also the everyday punishment of road vibrations, heat and repeated charging.
Boost for India’s clean mobility goals
If scaled up for mass production, this technology could significantly reduce India’s dependence on imported lithium, while supporting national climate targets. With aluminum abundantly available domestically, the country has a strong chance of positioning itself as a global leader in sustainable battery innovation.
In the near term, aluminum-based batteries could complement lithium-ion systems. Over time, they may replace lithium altogether in segments where safety, cost and sustainability matter most. For India’s thriving two- and three-wheeler EV market, a foldable, fire-safe and affordable battery could be more than an innovation — it could be the tipping point that propels mass adoption.