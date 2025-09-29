Foldable aluminum batteries could make India’s electric vehicles safer & greener

For over a decade, lithium-ion batteries have powered the global electric vehicle (EV) transition. But they come with drawbacks such as fire hazards, dependence on scarce raw materials, high import bills and recycling challenges. Now, researchers in Bengaluru at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru may have found a promising alternative: A bendable aluminum battery that could transform how India powers its EVs.

Aluminum has certain advantages over lithium. It is abundant, inexpensive and infinitely recyclable. Tapping aluminum for EV batteries could allow India to reduce its dependence on lithium imports, stabilise supply chains and lower costs for manufacturers and consumers alike.

With flexibility come challenges. Foldable batteries can suffer from reduced life due to limited internal space, as well as safety risks like thermal instability and increased internal resistance caused by the folding process. These issues may translate into shorter run-times, less efficient power delivery and a heightened risk of overheating or internal short circuits. Their specialised design could also make repairs costly and leave them more vulnerable to wear and tear from repeated bending.