Fossil fuel import bills surge over $330 billion in six months since Hormuz crisis: CREA

Countries importing fossil fuels have incurred more than $330 billion in additional costs in the six months since the Hormuz crisis began on February 28, 2026, as disruptions to global shipping pushed oil and gas prices sharply higher, according to new research.

Importers have paid an additional $55 billion a month on average, making the price shock the largest sustained one since the 1990 Gulf War, Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said in its latest report.

The estimate is based on the increase in seaborne oil and gas prices compared with market expectations before the United States (US) and Israeli attacks on Iran. It excludes higher global freight charges and other costs, meaning the overall increase in fossil fuel import bills will be higher.

Crude oil accounted for $164 billion of the additional cost, with prices averaging 35 per cent above what markets had priced in before the strikes. Refined fuels recorded even sharper increases. Diesel and gasoil prices rose 59 per cent, adding $74 billion to import bills, while gasoline prices increased 43 per cent, adding $36 billion. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices rose 60 per cent in the Atlantic basin and 75 per cent in the Pacific, adding $38 billion. Jet fuel prices increased 59 per cent, adding $20 billion.

Diesel drives inflation

The increase in diesel prices has had a broad impact because industry, freight and agriculture depend heavily on the fuel. Of the 170 countries covered by the analysis, 134 paid more for diesel than implied by pre-war futures prices. The diesel war premium remained above 55 per cent in five of the six months, falling to 43 per cent in June before rising to 65 per cent in August.

In the United States, the average diesel price reached $5.57 a gallon in the week of August 17, its highest level since 2022, according to the American Automobile Association.

“The best way to protect against high oil prices is to get off the black stuff as quickly as possible,” said Luke Wickenden, energy analyst at CREA, in a statement. “Oil and gas prices have long proven to be an Achilles’ heel for both household finances and the global economy as a whole. Meanwhile, countries that invested in clean energy after past energy crises have saved billions of dollars.”