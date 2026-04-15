Fossil power declines after Hormuz disruption as renewables buffer global energy shock

As the fragile United States (US)-Iran ceasefire enters its second week, uncertainty continues to hang over both the humanitarian crisis in West Asia and the global energy system, particularly following disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz—a critical artery for global oil and gas flows.

New analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) shows that global fossil fuel-based power generation fell by around 1 per cent year-on-year in March, marking the first full month after the onset of the Hormuz blockade. The decline was led by a sharp 4 per cent drop in gas-fired power generation, while coal-fired generation remained broadly flat.

The analysis, based on near-real-time electricity data covering major power markets, including China, the US, the European Union and India, captures 87 per cent of global coal power generation and over 60 per cent of gas-fired generation, offering one of the most comprehensive snapshots of how the energy system is responding to the current crisis.

A key finding is that the fall in fossil fuel generation was entirely offset by a surge in renewables. Solar power generation rose by 14 per cent and wind by 8 per cent in March, supported by record capacity additions in 2025. Hydropower also saw a marginal increase, though this was partly offset by a decline in nuclear generation.

Outside China, coal-fired power generation fell by 3.5 per cent, underscoring a broader structural shift away from fossil fuels even in the face of supply shocks. In contrast, China saw a modest 2 per cent increase in coal generation in coastal regions, as high gas prices prompted some switching from gas to coal. However, overall coal use in China remained below 2024 levels, indicating no sustained reversal toward coal.

The report challenges the widely circulated narrative of a global “return to coal” in response to the crisis. Despite high gas prices and supply disruptions, there has been no significant increase in coal capacity or reactivation of retired plants. Analysts note that coal plants were already operating near their maximum feasible levels prior to the crisis, leaving limited room for further ramp-up.

At the same time, global coal trade patterns reflect weakening demand. Seaborne coal transport volumes fell 3 per cent year-on-year in March, reaching their lowest levels since 2021—the height of the Covid-19 pandemic—according to Kpler data. The drop comes despite expectations that countries would turn to coal as a fallback fuel amid gas shortages.