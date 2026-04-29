France sets 2030 coal exit, 2045 oil end, 2050 gas phase-out in Europe’s first fuel-by-fuel fossil exit plan

France has unveiled Europe’s first explicit fuel-by-fuel roadmap to phase out coal by 2030, oil by 2045 and fossil gas by 2050.

The country has used the Santa Marta global conference on transitioning away from fossil fuels to position itself as an early mover on energy security, industrial competitiveness and climate action.

Presented on April 28, 2026 at the first transitioning away from fossil fuels conference hosted by Colombia and the Netherlands, attended by nearly 60 countries, the French roadmap does not create new climate commitments. Instead, it consolidates existing policies into a single framework with clear deadlines for ending fossil fuel use across the economy — a move analysts said gives markets, industry, households and investors a clearer planning horizon.

The Santa Marta or Colombia conference emerged after the 30th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change or COP30 failed to agree on a global fossil fuel phase-out roadmap, prompting a coalition of willing countries to launch talks outside the formal UN climate process. France’s move is expected to add pressure on other advanced economies to publish similarly detailed national transition pathways.

France’s roadmap is based on its international climate commitments and two core domestic policy frameworks: The National Low-Carbon Strategy (SNBC) and the third Multiannual Energy Programme (PPE3).

Vague Net Zero to measurable deadlines

Analysts said one of the roadmap’s main contributions is that it translates broad Net Zero commitments into sectoral timelines that can be measured against real-world progress.

Unlike long-dated Net Zero pledges that can rely heavily on offsets, France’s roadmap sets explicit end-dates for each major fossil fuel, allowing progress to be assessed in real time. The document aligns with France’s existing target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 5 per cent annually between 2024 and 2028, and to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Benoit Faraco, France’s envoy to the conference, said the roadmap sets deadlines for the end of fossil fuel use across France’s economy, the second-largest in Europe. “That’s quite original, because we are probably one of the rarest countries that have a clear deadline for all fossil fuel energy,” he told reporters in Santa Marta, as quoted by AFP. “In that sense, it is the first of its kind.”

Analysts said fuel-specific deadlines are easier for regulators, utilities, automakers, builders and financiers to plan around than generic long-term emissions targets.

Timelines face scrutiny

The roadmap is a positive signal but timelines should move faster, said Vibhuti Garg, director, South Asia at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

“It is encouraging to see France take a leadership role by announcing plans to phase out fossil fuels by 2050,” Garg told Down To Earth. “At a time of ongoing energy and geopolitical crises, such commitments signal a recognition that reliance on fossil fuels is not only environmentally unsustainable, but also economically costly and volatile — placing significant pressure on both government finances and consumers.”

She added that the dates should be advanced if France is to contribute fairly in line with its historical emissions responsibility, and that the roadmap’s credibility would depend less on headline targets than on whether implementation accelerates rapidly this decade.

“France's commitments, while not new, reflect a hopeful moment at a time when most developed countries are slowing or backtracking on their climate commitments. It shows that countries are capable of producing detailed transition pathways with the right political will and domestic coordination,” said Avantika Goswami, programme manager, Climate Change and Green Economy, Centre for Science and Environment.

“However, France's targets do not align with its fair share and historical responsibility,” she added. “For example, continuing gas usage till 2050 is deeply incompatible with global climate goals and leaves no room for developing countries to undertake a gradual transition.”

Some analysts argued that a 2050 gas exit may be too late, given Europe’s wider decarbonisation needs, while others said firm dates are politically significant because they create expectations that can later be tightened.

Questions over energy programme ambition

Anne Bringault, director of advocacy at Reseau Action Climat France, said the PPE3 appears largely to extend the previous PPE2, adopted in 2018, without fully adjusting to more recent climate, geopolitical and industrial developments. She noted that one of the decree’s central provisions largely extends earlier objectives until 2028, treating them as ceilings rather than stronger goals to exceed.

Analysts and sectoral experts also warned this risks signalling a slowdown in the transition rather than the acceleration required.

A planned revision clause in 2027 could also reopen the framework soon after the next national elections, potentially weakening long-term certainty for investors and industry. Business groups and clean energy developers have repeatedly stressed that policy stability is as important as ambition when mobilising long-term capital.

Energy security now central

The announcement comes amid war-driven supply disruptions and elevated fuel prices linked to conflict in West Asia, sharpening the economic case for reducing fossil fuel dependence.

France remains heavily reliant on imported hydrocarbons. In 2023, fossil fuels accounted for less than 60 per cent of final energy consumption, while over 95 per cent of fossil fuels consumed in France were sourced abroad. Oil alone made up 38 per cent of final energy use in 2024, while fossil gas represented 19 per cent.