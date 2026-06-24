From waste to wealth: Chhattisgarh CBG policy, ICAR innovation signal India’s growing rural bioeconomy

As India grapples with energy security concerns, volatile fossil fuel markets and mounting agricultural waste, two recent developments—a new compressed biogas (CBG) policy in Chhattisgarh and an innovative dung-based biocomposite developed by Indian scientists—highlight a growing shift towards treating cattle dung and farm waste as valuable economic resources rather than agricultural byproducts.

On June 23, 2026, the Chhattisgarh Cabinet approved the Chhattisgarh Compressed Biogas (CG-CBG) Policy 2026, seeking to convert agricultural residue, cattle dung and other organic waste into clean fuel while creating new income streams for farmers and strengthening the state’s rural economy.

Under the policy, agricultural residue, cattle dung, animal waste, municipal organic waste and other biodegradable resources will be scientifically utilised to produce compressed biogas, a renewable fuel that can substitute fossil fuels in transport and industry. The state government estimates Chhattisgarh has the potential to produce nearly 5 lakh tonnes of compressed biogas annually through the effective utilisation of available biomass and organic waste resources.

“The CG-CBG Policy 2026 will create new opportunities for farmers, cattle rearers and the rural economy of Chhattisgarh. Better utilisation of agricultural residue and organic waste will help increase farmers’ incomes and generate employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in rural areas,” Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

He added that the policy would help position Chhattisgarh among India’s leading states in clean energy production, green industry, organic agriculture and sustainable development.

The policy comes at a time when India is intensifying efforts to diversify its energy mix and reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels. Energy security has assumed greater importance amid continued instability in West Asia and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and gas trade. India imports nearly 90 per cent of its crude oil requirements and around 55 per cent of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), making it vulnerable to global supply disruptions and price volatility.

Against this backdrop, biomass is increasingly being viewed not as waste but as a strategic domestic resource capable of producing energy, fuels, chemicals and industrial materials.

“There is a major focus on using biomass for energy because bioenergy is considered carbon-neutral or even carbon-negative,” Vijay Kumar Saraswat, former member of NITI Aayog and former Director General of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, told Down To Earth earlier. “There is now a strong push to convert biomass into useful products such as biogas, compressed biogas, biomethanol and bioethanol. As a result, biomass has become a valuable feedstock.”