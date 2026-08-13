Global coal mine pipeline rises 11% to 2,521 Mtpa despite slowing demand

The global pipeline of proposed coal mining capacity expanded by nearly 11 per cent to 2,521 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) in 2025, even as global coal demand showed signs of plateauing and new mine commissioning fell to a new decade low, according to the latest Global Coal Mine Tracker (GCMT) from Global Energy Monitor (GEM).

Global coal demand grew by less than 0.5 per cent in 2025 and is expected to plateau through 2030, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). At the same time, wind and solar generation overtook coal in the global electricity mix for the first time in 2025, while coal-fired electricity generation fell by 0.6 per cent, according to Ember.

The increase in proposed mining capacity was driven almost entirely by India, whose pipeline nearly doubled from 329 Mtpa in 2024 to 638 Mtpa in 2025. China’s proposed capacity remained relatively flat at 1,321 Mtpa, more than the rest of the world combined.

Five countries, China, India, Australia, Russia and South Africa, accounted for nearly 92 per cent of proposed global coal mining capacity, or 2,314 Mtpa of the total 2,521 Mtpa, up from 89 per cent in 2024.

India’s proposed capacity of 638 Mtpa was nearly double its 2024 level. The report attributes the sharp increase largely to Jharkhand and Odisha, where proposed mine projects doubled. This comes as the Union Ministry of Coal has set a target of nearly 1.15 billion tonnes of raw coal production for the 2025 to 2026 financial year and plans to operationalise more than 20 new coal mines with an aggregate capacity of over 80 Mtpa.

Nearly 70% of proposed capacity remains before construction

More than half of the proposed global coal mining capacity, 1,297 Mtpa, remains at the pre-permit stage. Another 443 Mtpa has received approval but has not begun construction. Together, these projects account for nearly 70 per cent of the global development pipeline.

Around one third, or 781 Mtpa, has entered construction or trial operation. China accounts for 557 Mtpa, or 71 per cent, of this later-stage capacity, while India accounts for 101 Mtpa, or 13 per cent.