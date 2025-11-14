Global companies are still committing to protect the climate — and they’re investing big money in clean tech
As a professor of economics and public policy, I study what motivates global businesses to engage in environmentally friendly behavior. For my new book, “,” I interviewed executives and analyzed corporate climate actions and environmental performance of and companies over the past decade.
These companies’ climate decisions are of pressures from existing and future laws and the need to earn goodwill with employees, customers, investors, regulators and others.
States wield influence, too
In the US, state climate regulations affect multinational corporations. That’s especially true in California — the and the state with the .
While President Donald Trump dismantles US climate policies, California has moved in the opposite direction.
California’s newly enacted climate laws , now called “cap and invest,” which is designed to ratchet down corporate emissions. They also lock in binding targets to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. And they set clean-power levels that rival the and outpace most national governments.
Other states have joined California in committing to meet the goals of the international Paris climate agreement as part of the . The , from Arizona’s to Vermont’s, represents over half of the US population.
Several states have been . These laws would require companies to pay for their contributions to climate change, with the money going into funds for adaptation projects. similar laws in 2024.
Climate laws still apply in Europe and elsewhere
Outside the US, several countries have climate regulations that multinational companies must meet.
The European Union aims to cut its emissions by at least 50% by 2030 through policies including binding for large corporations and , along with in clean energy and green infrastructure.
Companies also face emissions reporting requirements in the , , , and cities like . Timelines for some of those laws have shifted, but they’re moving forward.
The International Court of Justice also issued a recent establishing that countries around the globe have a . That decision may ultimately increase pressure on global businesses to reduce their contributions to climate change.
Multinationals put pressure on supply chains
Multinational companies’ efforts to reduce their climate impact puts pressure on their suppliers — meaning many more companies must take their climate impact into consideration.
For instance, US-based Walmart operates over 10,000 stores across and is the largest single buyer of goods in the world. That means it faces a wide range of regulations, including tracking and reducing emissions from its suppliers.
Given its enormous purchasing volume, Walmart’s procurement standards ripple through vast supply chains. In 2017, it launched Project Gigaton, aiming to cut 1 gigaton of supply-chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Suppliers including Nestle, Unilever, Coca Cola, Samsung and Hanes helped the company through practical measures such as boosting energy efficiency, redesigning packaging, and reducing food waste.
Walmart did for two of its more ambitious emissions reduction targets in 2025. At the same time, almost half of its electricity worldwide came from renewable energy in 2024, its emissions per unit of revenue fell, and it is working toward zero emissions from its operations by 2040.
There are profits to be made in clean tech
In addition to facing pressure from buyers and governments, companies see profits to be made from investing in climate-friendly clean technology.
Since 2016, investments in clean energy have globally. This trend has only hastened, with nearly twice as much invested in clean energy as fossil fuels in 2025.
Lately, myriad for multinational companies and start-ups alike have focused on through clean energy.
From 2014 to 2024, the climate tech sector yielded total , and US investment in climate tech was .
In the first half of 2025, of the over 1,600 venture deals in climate tech were made by corporations for strategic reasons, such as technology access, supply chain integration, or future product offerings.
Companies look to the future
As climate risks grow alongside political headwinds, companies are facing both pushes toward and pulls away from protecting the planet from catastrophic effects. Oil and gas companies, for example, in new oil and gas development. However, they also forecast and are investing in clean tech.
The , from tech companies like Intel to sporting goods and apparel companies like Adidas, talked about aligning sustainability efforts and initiatives across their business globally whenever possible.
This proactive approach allows them to more seamlessly collect data and respond to pressures arising domestically and globally, minimizing the need for costly patchwork efforts later. Moreover, global businesses know they will continue to from their customers, investors and employees to be better stewards of the planet.
Lily Hsueh, Associate Professor of Economics and Public Policy, Arizona State University
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article