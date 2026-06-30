Global energy demand rises 1.7 per cent in 2025 as clean power hits milestone, Asia remains emissions hotspot

Global energy demand rose 1.7 per cent in 2025, with renewables emerging as the largest source of total energy supply growth for the first time outside a recession, even as global emissions increased 1.1 per cent and regional energy transition pathways diverged sharply, according to the 75th edition of the Statistical Review of World Energy released by the Energy Institute in partnership with Ember and in collaboration with KPMG and Kearney.

The report highlights a central challenge for the global energy transition. Electricity demand is rising rapidly because of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence and data centres, while renewable energy deployment is accelerating. However, overall energy demand continues to grow, fossil fuel use remains high and emissions continue to increase.

Clean electricity expands but emissions keep rising

The Statistical Review found that total energy supply increased 1.7 per cent in 2025, with all major energy sources reaching record highs for the second consecutive year. Renewables accounted for the largest share of total energy supply growth, with solar power contributing 72 per cent of the increase.

Global electricity demand rose 3 per cent, outpacing overall energy demand. For the first time, all additional electricity demand was met by low carbon sources, with renewables and hydropower overtaking coal as the largest source of electricity generation. Fossil fuel-based power generation declined overall.