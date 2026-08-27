Global gas demand hits record 4,202 bcm in 2025, set to fall by 7 bcm in 2026: Report

North America led the increase in production, with stronger prices encouraging drilling in the Permian, Haynesville and Appalachian basins. The United States also overtook Russia as the world’s largest net natural gas exporter after the expiry of the Ukraine gas transit agreement accelerated Europe’s shift away from Russian pipeline gas. US LNG accounted for more than half of European LNG imports.

Prices rise, but remain below 2022 crisis levels

Gas prices remained broadly stable in 2025 before the Strait of Hormuz crisis pushed them sharply higher in the first half of 2026.

The Dutch Title Transfer Facility, or TTF, averaged $12.2 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in 2025, while LNG prices in Northeast Asia averaged $11.9 per MMBtu and Henry Hub averaged $3.6 per MMBtu. In March 2026, TTF reached $20 per MMBtu, or €60 per megawatt hour, its highest monthly average since 2022, but remained well below the levels seen during the Russia Ukraine energy crisis.

The report attributes the relatively contained price response to greater supply diversification, additional liquefaction capacity and storage availability.

India’s 271 GW peak highlights heat and gas link

The report also points to rising cooling demand and data centre expansion as structural forces reshaping future energy consumption. Global data centre electricity consumption grew by around 30.9 per cent annually between 2020 and 2025 to reach 557 terawatt hours (TWh) and could rise to 2,904 TWh by 2030 if the full project pipeline materialises.

In India, peak electricity demand reached a record 271 gigawatts (GW) in May 2026 amid severe heatwaves. During April and May, natural gas-based power plants increased their gas purchases on the Indian Gas Exchange by around 340 per cent year on year to 124.3 million cubic metres, according to the report.

While solar generation helped meet daytime demand, gas-based plants provided flexible supply during the evening and night when solar output was unavailable, the report said. India’s average monthly LNG imports between March and June were 5.4 per cent above the annual monthly average in 2023 and 2.5 per cent higher in 2024.

The report also noted that every 1°C increase in outdoor temperature in India was associated with more than 7 GW of additional peak demand in 2024, compared with around 4 GW in 2019.

Low emission gases expand, but costs remain a barrier

Alongside conventional gas, low emission gas technologies continued to expand in 2025. A record 19.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of carbon dioxide capture capacity reached final investment decision, while 8.1 Mtpa started operations, taking global operational capacity to 74 Mtpa.

Biomethane operational capacity reached 16.5 bcm in 2025, while global clean hydrogen capacity rose to 1.2 Mtpa by early 2026. Binding hydrogen offtake agreements signed in 2025 increased by around 34 per cent year on year to 1.7 Mtpa.

However, the report said the gap between project costs and what customers are willing to pay remains the key barrier to scaling these technologies. It identified demand supporting policies, long term offtake agreements, Carbon Contracts for Difference and lower technology costs as among the measures needed to improve project economics.

The report expects gas demand to return to its underlying growth trajectory once the Strait of Hormuz disruption eases. It said 67 million tonnes of liquefaction capacity and 51 million tonnes of regasification capacity reached final investment decision in 2025, followed by another 35 million tonnes and 25 million tonnes, respectively, in the first half of 2026.