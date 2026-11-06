Green hydrogen: India’s big ambitions, costly realities

Green hydrogen could play a key role in India’s clean energy transition, particularly in sectors where direct electrification is difficult.

Green hydrogen (GH) is produced by splitting water using renewable energy, while grey hydrogen is made from natural gas, releasing significant CO₂ emissions.

GH can replace grey hydrogen in fertilisers and refineries, coal in steelmaking, and fossil fuels in parts of the chemicals, petrochemicals and heavy transport sectors, including shipping.

Besides reducing emissions, it can lower dependence on imported fossil fuels and industrial feedstocks, limit exposure to global price volatility and strengthen energy security. However, large-scale adoption will depend on costs, end-use efficiency and supporting infrastructure.

Recognising GH as a strategic energy carrier, the Government of India launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) in January 2023. The mission aims to make India a global hub for GH production, use and exports, with a target of at least 5 million tonnes (Mt) of annual production by 2030.

By December 2025, the government had awarded incentives for 0.862 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of production capacity and 3,000 MW per annum of electrolyser manufacturing. The awarded GH production capacity represents only about 17 per cent of the 2030 target.

Cost remains a major barrier to large-scale GH adoption in the domestic market. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has also highlighted this challenge. Its recent report says uncertain demand and project delays, partly due to slow infrastructure development, mean GH is unlikely to become cheaper than grey alternatives in the near future.

To address costs, NGHM provides short-term subsidies and policy support to incentivise production. It has also identified three ports — Deendayal, V.O. Chidambaranar and Paradip — as GH hubs to coordinate production, storage, handling and shipping for potential exports.

Under NGHM, Rs 174,900 million has been allocated to the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme. Declining production subsidies on GH (Rs 50 to Rs 30 per kg) and green ammonia (Rs 8.8 to Rs 5.3 per kg) are available for only three yeaRs They cover only 10-15 per cent of the green-grey cost gap and are intended as a temporary incentive. Electrolyser manufacturing incentives are spread over five years, declining from Rs 4,440 to Rs 1,480 per kW.

Long-term sustainability will require measures beyond subsidies. These include creating demand in hydrogen-consuming industries through a Green Hydrogen Production Obligation; reducing production costs through cheaper RE and domestic electrolyser manufacturing, supported by performance-linked incentives; and developing export markets along with carbon pricing for grey hydrogen

RE is a major cost component (50–70 per cent of GH production costs), particularly when round-the-clock supply is required. To lower production costs, encourage domestic adoption and strengthen India’s export competitiveness, the government has notified the waiver of Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges for eligible GH and green ammonia projects.