Gulf energy infrastructure faces $25 billion repair bill after war disruptions

Beyond the staggering human cost of thousands of deaths , the conflict in West Asia is also levelling the region’s energy structures. Analysis by Rystad Energy indicates that damage to oil and gas infrastructure has reached at least $25 billion, warning that restoration for some facilities could take months, if not years.

The conflict has disrupted global energy supply , with damage reported to liquefied natural gas (LNG) trains, refineries, fuel terminals and gas-to-liquids facilities across the region.

Spending is expected to be driven primarily by engineering and construction, followed by equipment and materials, though the final bill could rise as assessments continue, Rystad Energy said in a statement on March 25, 2026.