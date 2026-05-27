Heatwaves, urban heat push India’s grid into uncharted territory

The report warned that rising urban heat is fundamentally changing electricity consumption patterns. Rapid urbanisation and land use changes are intensifying the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect, under which cities trap and retain heat more than surrounding regions. UHI intensity across Indian cities currently ranges between 2°C and 10°C.

The growing use of air conditioners is further aggravating the problem. The report projected that air conditioners could reach 40 per cent of Indian households by 2030, adding significantly to both electricity demand and waste heat emissions that worsen urban temperatures.

Hotter nights driving sustained electricity demand

One of the most critical findings of the report is the role of rising nighttime temperatures in sustaining electricity demand well beyond evening hours.

India’s average nighttime temperature increased by around 0.21°C per decade between 2010 and 2024, with 35 out of 36 states and Union territories recording warming trends. Sikkim showed the strongest nighttime warming signal, while West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Uttarakhand and Bihar also recorded significant increases.