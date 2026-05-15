Hormuz disruption hits 18.4 million barrels daily oil flow, 110 bcm of annual LNG trade

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic maritime gateway for global energy supplies, following the United States and Israeli war with Iran has disrupted around 18.4 million barrels per day of oil flows, equivalent to roughly a fifth of global oil supply, according to a new analysis released on May 15, 2026. This has affeced 110 billion cubic metres per year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade and about 30 per cent of globally traded fertiliser inputs.

Brent crude prices have risen above $100 per barrel for the first sustained period since 2022, while Asian LNG benchmark prices have more than doubled to above $25 per MMBtu.

The report, Lessons on Energy Security after the Hormuz Crisis: How Accelerating the Clean Energy Transition Builds Resilience Against Future Price Shocks, by the Energy Transitions Commission, said the crisis has exposed a “structural vulnerability” in the global energy system, arising from dependence on geographically concentrated fossil fuel supplies and critical transit routes.

The disruption has already reduced net oil supply by around 11 million barrels per day after emergency offsets, while the International Energy Agency estimated a realised global oil supply fall of about eight million barrels per day in March alone. That is nearly double the peak supply loss during the 1973 Arab oil embargo or the 1990 Gulf War, the report stated.

“The current energy crisis is the biggest ever,” said Fatih Birol, executive-director of the International Energy Agency, in the report, owing to the scale of supply disruption moving through Hormuz.

Scale of energy, fertiliser flows through major maritime checkpoints