How India's largest solar energy project is threatening Ladakh nomads and Pashmina wool

The mega solar park project in Eastern Ladakh threatens to erase centuries-old traditions and livelihoods. This massive renewable energy initiative will take over scarce grazing lands that sustain the world’s finest Pashmina goats, pushing the region’s unique culture and heritage towards extinction.

While the government has secured a GI tag for Pashmina wool, this ambitious project is affecting the eight-month grazing grounds of herders in the Skyang-Chu-Thang region of Eastern Ladakh, including areas such as Samad-Rokchan, Kharnak, Debring and Pang. Around 250 families in Samad-Rokchan and 50 families in Kharnak are likely to see their livelihoods disrupted.

A memorandum of understanding has already been signed between SECI and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), under which 48,000 acres are to be transferred to SECI. SECI will pay five paise per unit to the LAHDC after power generation, and 300 acres have already been transferred to PGCIL for setting up power evacuation infrastructure in Pang.

Herders say they have not been shown any official document regarding the land transfer and insist that such decisions cannot be taken behind closed doors.