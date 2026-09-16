How Kerala can move from power imports to energy security

Kerala is facing an electricity crisis at a time when renewable energy, particularly rooftop solar, is growing rapidly. The apparent contradiction points to a larger problem. The state’s challenge is no longer simply about generating more electricity. It is also about managing fast-growing demand and ensuring that power is available when it is actually needed.

Kerala currently meets only around 22 per cent of its electricity requirement from within the state, while the remaining 78 per cent comes from outside. Internal generation includes 2,008 MW of large hydropower capacity and 2,627 megawatt (MW) of solar.

At the same time, electricity consumption is rising rapidly. Peak demand crossed the 6,000 MW mark for the first time in April 2026. While Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEBL) projects demand to reach 10,000 MW by 2031, the pace of growth, driven increasingly by domestic consumption, suggests that this threshold could be reached sooner than expected.

KSEBL has traditionally managed the gap between Kerala’s internal generation and growing electricity demand through power purchases and seasonal power banking. To meet higher summer demand in April and May, Kerala enters into power-swapping agreements with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, borrowing power with return obligations ranging from 103 to 105 per cent. KSEBL also buys additional power through real-time bidding to meet peak demand. The expectation is that the balance can be restored during the monsoon, when fuller reservoirs allow Kerala to generate more hydropower and return or sell surplus electricity.

The utility had anticipated a seasonal decline in demand between June and August, assuming that internal generation and pre-arranged power imports would be enough during the monsoon. However, the power-swapping arrangements made during the summer were undermined by a combination of unexpected pressures.

Summer-like temperatures persisted through August and September, intensified by the El Niño effect, driving an unprecedented rise in residential cooling demand and exposing gaps in demand forecasting. At the same time, widespread coal shortages constrained central generating stations, limiting the availability of inter-state power precisely when Kerala required additional peaking support.

Demand continued to rise, reaching 5,045 MW on September 5, 2026, while maximum available hydropower generation and pre-arranged imports were no longer sufficient to meet domestic requirements and honour existing power-swapping commitments.

Why old solutions are not enough

Kerala’s available energy options must be assessed against cost, ecological sustainability, scalability and long-term energy security.

Large hydropower has historically been a cornerstone of Kerala’s internal generation. But expanding it is no longer a viable solution for the state’s urgent energy needs. Most potential sites are in ecologically fragile regions, triggering complex environmental clearances and pushing project gestation periods to 15 years or more.

Coupled with growing concerns around dam safety in a highly disaster-prone landscape, these constraints make traditional, centralised hydropower unsuitable for providing the rapid and flexible capacity additions now required.

Pumped hydro storage offers significant storage capacity, but its deployment in Kerala is constrained by limited topographical site availability and ecological concerns. Its long gestation period of nearly six to seven years also makes it impractical for addressing the state’s immediate energy needs.

Small Modular Reactors represent a possible alternative for baseload generation, but they are not suited to Kerala’s immediate energy transition needs. The technology involves high capital, generation and safety-related maintenance costs, along with a long gestation period of around seven years.

In a densely populated and ecologically sensitive state, safely siting nuclear facilities would be difficult. The unresolved challenge of long-term nuclear waste management also raises serious concerns.

The more credible pathway is not dependence on a single generation technology, but an integrated strategy combining renewable energy, demand reduction, distributed self-generation and appropriately scaled storage. Kerala needs a structural push towards energy security and greater self-sufficiency, grounded in its own resources and driven by a localised, people-centred approach.

Solar growth needs storage

Solar power has been at the forefront of Kerala’s renewable-energy growth. Between 2020 and 2026, solar generation increased nearly ninefold, from 275 million units (MU) to 2,421 MU, underscoring the growing role of solar energy in the state’s electricity mix. One of the most viable and immediate opportunities lies in localising energy production through decentralised solar power combined with Community Battery Energy Storage Systems (C-BESS).

However, a significant operational challenge remains. During the day, two-thirds of locally produced solar energy is injected directly into the grid, often when it is least needed, while peak evening demand continues to rely on expensive external imports.

Local distribution transformers are also increasingly reaching their prescribed maximum capacity, creating a physical bottleneck for integrating additional rooftop solar.

Localised storage can provide a buffer by capturing daytime solar surplus and holding it for evening peak hours. C-BESS can help address the local supply-demand mismatch, relieve stress on neighbourhood transformers and allow the grid to absorb more renewable energy without requiring massive upgrades to centralised infrastructure.

Demand must be managed too

Demand-side management, including energy conservation and efficiency improvements, must become a central pillar of Kerala’s energy planning. It can reduce the need for expensive new capacity and relieve immediate pressure on the grid.

Restrictions on non-essential and ceremonial electricity consumption could be considered during periods of stress. Staggered demand schedules across sectors can also help flatten the peak consumption curve, optimise load distribution and prevent localised infrastructure overloads during high-stress periods.

Kerala’s energy transition must be guided by a clear strategy that combines reliability, sustainability and a gradual move towards energy security.

In the immediate term, the state should secure long-term contracts for daytime solar power imports to meet rising demand and charge utility-scale and community-scale storage systems. At the same time, locally generated renewable energy should be prioritised for peak-demand requirements, supported by distributed storage that can reduce dependence on costly and uncertain power markets.

This must be complemented by sustained investment in domestic renewable generation, energy storage, conservation and efficiency, enabling Kerala to progressively reduce its structural dependence on external power. Energy conservation and efficiency should be treated as core elements of the transition, with avoided consumption recognised as an essential part of future energy supply.

Planning for a hotter future

Electricity planning must move beyond historical and calendar-based assumptions. It needs climate-informed demand forecasting that accounts for rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, extreme weather, cooling demand, electrification and evolving consumption behaviour.

Transitioning from an import-dependent, fossil-heavy model to a decentralised and resilient energy ecosystem is no longer optional.

By vesting energy assets within communities and deploying localised storage, Kerala can better shield itself from external market shocks, reduce the impact of climate-induced monsoon failures and move towards sustainable energy security.

Kerala’s energy transition must move beyond simply securing more electricity. It must build a system that is climate-resilient, locally anchored, storage-enabled and progressively energy-secure.

Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth