How poisonous mercury can get from coal-fired power plants into fish you eat — EPA just weakened rules meant to lower the risk

In our study, we wanted to answer a simple question: Did the local coal-burning power plants, known to be major emitters of toxic mercury , have an impact on the local environment?

The obvious answer seems to be yes, they do. But in fact, quite a bit of research — and coal industry advertising — noted that mercury is a “ global pollutant ” and could not necessarily be traced to a local source. A recurring argument is that mercury deposited on the landscape came from coal-burning power plants in China , so why regulate local emissions if others were still burning coal?

That justification was based on the unique chemistry of this element. It is the only metal that is liquid at room temperature, and when heated just to a moderate level, will evaporate into mercury vapor. Thus, when coal is burned in a power plant, the mercury that is present in it is released through the smokestacks as a gas and dilutes as it travels. Low levels of mercury also occur naturally .

Although this argument was technically true, we found it obscured the bigger picture.

We found the overwhelming source of mercury was within sight of the White River fishermen — a large coal-burning power plant on the edge of the city.

This power plant emitted vaporous mercury at the time, though it has since switched to natural gas .