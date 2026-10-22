How the fossil fuel industry ‘captured’ Australia and maintains its political dominance

The outsized political influence of the fossil fuel industries in Australia has a long history. As former political staffer Guy Pearse noted in his book High and Dry, the so-called ‘greenhouse mafia’ of corporate executives and lobbyists played a key role in the years of the Howard government (1996-2007) in shaping the rejection of climate and emissions regulation. That defensive political activity continued in the campaigns against carbon pricing under the Rudd and Gillard Labor governments (2007-2013) and the following nine years of conservative rule. Indeed, under the current Albanese Labor government (2022-present) fossil fuel interests in gas and coal continue to have significant influence over energy and climate policy.

This influence has been achieved through various practices, such as lobbying, networking, and industry association representation. This has involved direct representations by corporate executives and paid lobbyists to senior government ministers and bureaucrats or more informal interactions in the halls of parliament. Here, coal and gas representatives stress their role as creators of public value through employment, revenue for public coffers and broader economic growth. Financial donations have further amplified political influence, with fossil fuel corporations donating close to $4 million to Australia’s major political parties during 2024-25 which included the last Federal Election.

The blurring divide between politics and the fossil fuel industry is particularly evident in the social embeddedness of industry representatives and executives within the political sphere. This involves personal and professional relationships. A common theme here has been the concept of a ‘revolving door’ between industry and government. For example, several reports have listed the career trajectories of retiring politicians and bureaucrats as they move into senior industry and consulting roles, as well as industry representatives taking up political advisory appointments. This inter-connectedness of industry and politics has included both major political parties, highlighting a strong capital-state nexus that is committed to the continued expansion of fossil energy resources.

This close ‘understanding’ between different levels of government and the fossil fuel sector is often explicitly highlighted in the public statements of politicians expressing their loyalty to the resources sector. Here, politicians depict the industry as the backbone of the Australian success story and deserving of a seat at the table. Examples have included: advocating for the appointment of a former resources minister to chair a peak mining industry association; the Federal Treasurer displaying a lump of coal in the parliament and declaring its national benefits; and a former Minister for Resources posting a heartfelt note of farewell to the Australian mining sector on Facebook. As one interviewee in our research acknowledged: “Yes, there is a revolving door of consultants and management personnel between ministerial offices and industry groups, and companies. There always has been!”.