Energy

How the US-Israel war on Iran is triggering a global helium shortage

There is no viable substitute, making helium one of the most strategically important yet overlooked resources in the world

Helium, a rare, non-renewable gas, is essential for MRI machines in hospitals, semiconductor manufacturing, space exploration and cutting-edge scientific research.

There is no viable substitute, making helium one of the most strategically important yet overlooked resources in the world. But the US-Israel war on Iran has chocked global supply, leading to a shortage.

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helium
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