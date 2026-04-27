Energy
How the US-Israel war on Iran is triggering a global helium shortage
There is no viable substitute, making helium one of the most strategically important yet overlooked resources in the world
Helium, a rare, non-renewable gas, is essential for MRI machines in hospitals, semiconductor manufacturing, space exploration and cutting-edge scientific research.
There is no viable substitute, making helium one of the most strategically important yet overlooked resources in the world. But the US-Israel war on Iran has chocked global supply, leading to a shortage.