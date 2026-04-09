Energy
How will 20% ethanol-blended petrol affect your vehicle? Anumita explains E20 petrol policy
Strategy to progressively increase ethanol blend in petrol is a double-edged sword
By mandate, all oil marketing companies across India are selling E20 since April 1, 2026. The official objective is to cut down on expensive crude oil imports by blending domestically produced ethanol from food crops that support farmers, and to reduce tailpipe emissions.
But if we take a hard look under the hood of this policy, this strategy to progressively increase the ethanol blend in petrol, starts to look like a double-edged sword.