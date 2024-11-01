Human right groups highlight need for just energy transition at COP16

Activists at the 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the Convention on Biological Diversity focused on how energy transition efforts are affecting forests and Indigenous lands in Indonesia and beyond. They stressed the importance of managing resources sustainably and achieving environmental justice.
There is a growing demand for critical minerals, like nickel, which are essential for renewable energy technologies such as batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).
Advocates warn that this rising demand can lead to harmful practices that encroach on Indigenous lands, bringing significant social and ecological costs.
As countries work to achieve their renewable energy goals, the need for minerals, especially nickel, has greatly increased.
Experts from Indonesia's Forest Watch and the Search Coalition said Indonesia, the largest producer of nickel in the world, has seen significant deforestation as a result. In the last four years, more than 50,000 hectares of forests have been cleared in areas where nickel is mined, particularly in the eastern parts of the country.
Mufti Barri from Forest Watch Indonesia explained that unchecked mining has led to the loss of forests, damage to marine ecosystems, and increased carbon emissions due to clearing forests and activities in the smelting industry.
Nickel mining in Indonesia takes place on islands rich in biodiversity, including Halmahera and the Maluku archipelago.
These regions are near important ecosystems, like West Papua’s Raja Ampat National Park, which is facing severe ecological damage.
The mining industry has contributed to building 14 coal power plants to support smelting operations, consuming 5 million tons of coal each year, which further increases deforestation and emissions in Indonesia.
The negative impact on the environment also affects local communities, especially Indigenous peoples.
Forest Watch Indonesia highlighted that nickel mining causes air pollution and respiratory illnesses among neighbouring populations, which is particularly harmful to vulnerable groups, including young children and the elderly.
Additionally, the large areas of land required for mining disrupt the lives of Indigenous peoples who have lived in these diverse regions for generations.
The expansion of industrial activities has heightened pressure on these communities, with deforestation linked not only to nickel mining but also to coal extraction in Borneo (Kalimantan), where much of the coal used for power plants originates. Indonesia possesses 90 per cent of the world’s nickel reserves, mostly found in forests across its eastern regions.
Barri emphasised that a just energy transition requires responsible practices in mineral extraction that align with global biodiversity goals, urging limits on nickel consumption and a shift to truly sustainable methods.
Energy transition presents unique challenges for Indigenous rights around the world. Recent studies indicate that about 54 per cent of mining projects extracting minerals for renewable technologies are located on or near Indigenous territories, with this percentage rising to 75 per cent in some parts of Africa.
According to Brian Bischkuhl, Indigenous Coordinator for the Search Coalition, the rise of extractive industries on Indigenous lands for minerals such as lithium, copper, cobalt, and nickel mining pose serious risks.
Bischkuhl emphasised that Indigenous communities are often on the front lines of competition for these minerals, which has increased due to geopolitical rivalries among major economies.
In response to these challenges, Indigenous leaders from 95 frontline communities gathered in Geneva to develop a foundational document rooted in values that reflect Indigenous perspectives.
This framework, known as the Indigenous Peoples’ principles for a Just Transition, focuses on the importance of respecting Indigenous governance systems, cultural rights, and the integrity of their territories.
The key principles include the right to life and self-determination; protection of territories, water, and biodiversity; transparency and accountability; the right to preserve ways of life and commitment to maintain global temperature targets.
In addition to these principles, the coalition has set specific commitments to action, such as educating Indigenous communities about ongoing developments and promoting sustainable resource extraction worldwide.
One crucial point mentioned by Bischkuhl was the coalition’s zero tolerance towards any project requiring the forced relocation of Indigenous communities.
For these communities, the right to stay on their ancestral lands is fundamental and non-negotiable in any transition that claims to be just.
The coalition insisted that respectful engagement with Indigenous peoples is essential. They urged policymakers and corporations to consult with Indigenous representatives and incorporate their rights into energy transition frameworks.
Representatives from Indonesia’s Forest Watch and the Search Coalition want miners to follow the framework. However, they talked about the framework to emphasise the need for responsible mining practices that support biodiversity and respect Indigenous rights.
The framework guides how mining should be done in a way that is good for the environment and respects Indigenous rights. It provides principles for policymakers and companies to help them act more ethically while meeting the need for important minerals.
The coalition stressed the need for community-centered approaches that balance the demand for critical minerals with ethical and sustainable extraction practices that respect Indigenous rights. They want an inclusive transition and want to tackle the urgent need for climate action while also protecting the communities and ecosystems impacted by global resource demands.