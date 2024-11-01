Human right groups highlight need for just energy transition at COP16

Activists at the 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the Convention on Biological Diversity focused on how energy transition efforts are affecting forests and Indigenous lands in Indonesia and beyond. They stressed the importance of managing resources sustainably and achieving environmental justice.

There is a growing demand for critical minerals, like nickel, which are essential for renewable energy technologies such as batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

Advocates warn that this rising demand can lead to harmful practices that encroach on Indigenous lands, bringing significant social and ecological costs.

As countries work to achieve their renewable energy goals, the need for minerals, especially nickel, has greatly increased.

Experts from Indonesia's Forest Watch and the Search Coalition said Indonesia, the largest producer of nickel in the world, has seen significant deforestation as a result. In the last four years, more than 50,000 hectares of forests have been cleared in areas where nickel is mined, particularly in the eastern parts of the country.

Mufti Barri from Forest Watch Indonesia explained that unchecked mining has led to the loss of forests, damage to marine ecosystems, and increased carbon emissions due to clearing forests and activities in the smelting industry.

Nickel mining in Indonesia takes place on islands rich in biodiversity, including Halmahera and the Maluku archipelago.

These regions are near important ecosystems, like West Papua’s Raja Ampat National Park, which is facing severe ecological damage.

The mining industry has contributed to building 14 coal power plants to support smelting operations, consuming 5 million tons of coal each year, which further increases deforestation and emissions in Indonesia.

The negative impact on the environment also affects local communities, especially Indigenous peoples.

Forest Watch Indonesia highlighted that nickel mining causes air pollution and respiratory illnesses among neighbouring populations, which is particularly harmful to vulnerable groups, including young children and the elderly.

Additionally, the large areas of land required for mining disrupt the lives of Indigenous peoples who have lived in these diverse regions for generations.

The expansion of industrial activities has heightened pressure on these communities, with deforestation linked not only to nickel mining but also to coal extraction in Borneo (Kalimantan), where much of the coal used for power plants originates. Indonesia possesses 90 per cent of the world’s nickel reserves, mostly found in forests across its eastern regions.

Barri emphasised that a just energy transition requires responsible practices in mineral extraction that align with global biodiversity goals, urging limits on nickel consumption and a shift to truly sustainable methods.

Energy transition presents unique challenges for Indigenous rights around the world. Recent studies indicate that about 54 per cent of mining projects extracting minerals for renewable technologies are located on or near Indigenous territories, with this percentage rising to 75 per cent in some parts of Africa.