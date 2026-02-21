IEA ministers expand critical minerals mandate, deepen global partnerships

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the decisions marked a significant expansion of global energy cooperation.

“This Ministerial meeting, our largest ever, affirmed the immense value of IEA at a moment when global energy demand is rising, and the challenges facing the energy system are intensifying,” Birol said. “With major energy issues high on the international agenda, we stand ready to support governments with insights they need to plan for the future.”

Expanded global role, membership moves

Ministers unanimously invited Colombia to become the agency’s 33rd member and agreed to begin Brazil’s accession process. Discussions on India’s potential full membership advanced, while Vietnam formally joined the IEA Family as an Association country.

French President Emmanuel Macron, addressing the gathering by video, praised the agency’s role in guiding energy policy. “Through its in-depth analyses and technical expertise, the IEA plays an essential role… to help us guarantee our energy security and steer the energy transition,” he said.

The meeting also approved the integration of the Clean Cooking Alliance into the IEA, positioning the agency as the principal multilateral forum for expanding access to modern cooking energy for the roughly two billion people who still lack it.

Majority backs clean energy transition

Despite pressure from the US to remove climate priorities from the IEA’s agenda, ministers overwhelmingly reaffirmed support for decarbonisation aligned with global climate goals.

UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said the transition is grounded in economic reality. “For many, indeed most countries, clean energy is the most secure and affordable way to meet rising demand… based on an assessment of cold, hard economic fact,” he said.

European Commissioner Dan Jørgensen framed the transition as a strategic priority. “Renewables, electrification and modern grids are not costs to manage, but strategic assets that help us lower prices and protect our consumers from energy supply shocks,” he said.

Ministers endorsed an expanded mandate for the IEA’s Critical Minerals Security Programme, citing risks from supply concentration, export restrictions and underinvestment in processing capacity. The declaration called for improved data transparency, emergency preparedness measures such as stockpiling guidance and coordinated investment across supply chains.