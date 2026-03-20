IEA urges demand curbs as war-driven energy shock keeps oil above $100

Markets have been swinging sharply amid fear that the war could trigger a wider energy crisis. On March 19 alone, crude surged almost 10 per cent to $119 a barrel before settling at $108.65, reflecting the high geopolitical risk premium embedded in energy markets.

The IEA said the recent price spike was driven by severe supply disruptions across the region. Roughly 10-12 million barrels per day (bpd) of global oil supply, about 12 per cent of world demand, is currently offline due to strikes on energy facilities and halted exports. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20 per cent of global oil and gas flows normally pass, has also been severely constrained.

In response, the IEA on March 11 agreed to release a record 400 million barrels of crude from emergency stockpiles, the largest coordinated drawdown in the agency’s history, to stabilise markets.

But the agency warned that supply-side interventions alone would not be enough to cushion consumers from rising energy costs.

“We have recently launched the largest ever release of IEA emergency oil stocks and are in close contact with key governments around the world as part of our international energy diplomacy,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. “Today’s report provides a menu of immediate and concrete measures that governments, businesses and households can take to shelter consumers from the impacts of this crisis.”

Immediate measures

The IEA proposed a range of demand-side actions that could quickly reduce oil consumption. These include encouraging remote work to cut commuting fuel demand, lowering highway speed limits by at least 10 km per hour, shifting travellers from private vehicles to public transport and introducing car-sharing and eco-driving practices.

Other recommendations include limiting business air travel where alternatives exist, diverting LPG use away from transport to prioritise cooking needs and encouraging the adoption of electric cooking solutions where feasible.

Industry can also help ease the strain by switching petrochemical feedstocks where possible and implementing short-term efficiency measures to reduce oil consumption.