IIT Madras study finds electrolyser design can cut green hydrogen emissions by up to 25 per cent, flags material risks

Technology choices in electrolysers can significantly alter how “green” green hydrogen really is, with certain designs producing up to 25 per cent lower emissions over their lifetime but at the cost of higher material intensity, according to a new study by researchers at IIT Madras.

The research shows that proton-exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers with coated bipolar plates deliver cleaner hydrogen over their operational life despite higher emissions during manufacturing, underscoring the need for careful technology selection as India scales up its green hydrogen ambitions.

The study, led by Satyanarayanan Seshadri of IIT Madras in collaboration with the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), provides a detailed life cycle and critical raw material analysis of green hydrogen production in India. The findings are published in the peer-reviewed journal Energy & Fuels of the American Chemical Society.

India has committed to net-zero emissions by 2070 and aims to meet 50 per cent of its electricity demand from non-fossil sources by 2030. Green hydrogen is seen as a key solution for decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors such as industry, transport and buildings.

“Our research shows that not all green hydrogen is equally green,” said Seshadri, who also heads the Energy Consortium at IIT Madras. “Electrolyser configuration, material choice and lifetime performance have a decisive impact on emissions. These insights are critical for policymakers and industry as India scales up production.”

A key finding is the trade-off between durability and embedded emissions. Coating bipolar plates with electrocatalysts increases manufacturing emissions sharply but extends electrolyser life and efficiency, resulting in hydrogen with a substantially lower carbon footprint over time compared to uncoated systems.

The study also highlights growing risks around critical raw materials such as platinum, iridium and ruthenium, which are essential for PEM electrolysers and largely imported. It provides guidance on securing these materials to avoid supply bottlenecks as India targets 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen production annually by 2030 under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

To address wide variations in emission footprints across technologies, the researchers propose a tiered classification system for green hydrogen—platinum, gold, silver and bronze—to bring transparency to hydrogen labelling and support domestic policy as well as future international trade.

“Our work supports the case for standards that account for life-cycle emissions, not just the source of electricity,” said Peter Waiyaki, research scholar at IIT Madras and co-author of the study. “This will be essential to ensure India’s green hydrogen expansion is both credible and sustainable.”

The authors say the research lays the foundation for future work on detailed life-cycle datasets, production pathways and material availability, offering a practical roadmap for building a resilient and sustainable green hydrogen sector in India.