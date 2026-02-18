India and UK launch offshore wind taskforce

India and the United Kingdom (UK) on February 18 launched the India-UK Offshore Wind Taskforce, with Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi describing it as a “Trustforce”.

The Taskforce is aimed at accelerating strategic clean energy cooperation through time-bound, execution-focused collaboration.

Addressing the launch alongside UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron, Joshi said the platform must move beyond symbolism and deliver measurable milestones. “It must convert global lessons into solutions tailored to Indian conditions,” he said.

Constituted under Vision 2035 and the Fourth India-UK Energy Dialogue, the Taskforce is designed to provide strategic leadership and coordination for India’s nascent offshore wind ecosystem. While the UK brings experience in scaling offshore wind and building mature supply chains, India offers scale, long-term demand and a rapidly expanding clean energy market, the minister noted.

Joshi outlined three priority pillars for cooperation: ecosystem planning and market design, including seabed leasing frameworks and revenue-certainty mechanisms; infrastructure and supply chains, spanning port modernisation, local manufacturing and specialised vessels; and financing and risk mitigation through blended finance and mobilisation of long-term institutional capital.

Offshore wind, he said, could become a strategic pillar in the next phase of India’s energy transition, which must now focus on reliability, grid stability and industrial depth. Promising zones have been identified off Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, with grid planning and studies undertaken by the National Institute of Wind Energy for initial projects.

To catalyse early deployment, the government has approved a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme of Rs 7,453 crore (around £710 million). Joshi acknowledged that offshore wind remains among the most complex segments of the global energy transition, requiring robust port infrastructure, marine logistics, clear risk allocation and bankable commercial structures.

Highlighting linkages with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the minister said offshore wind could supply high-quality renewable power to emerging coastal industrial and green hydrogen clusters. India, which leads the Hydrogen Breakthrough Goal under the Breakthrough Agenda, has seen green hydrogen prices fall to Rs 279 per kg and green ammonia to Rs 49.75 per kg, he added.

India’s installed non-fossil fuel capacity has now crossed 272 GW, including over 141 GW of solar and 55 GW of wind. In the current financial year alone, the country has added more than 35 GW of solar and 4.61 GW of wind capacity, according to the minister.

With shared clarity and commitment, Joshi said, offshore wind can emerge as a flagship of India-UK cooperation, strengthening energy security, industrial competitiveness and the country’s long-term clean energy ambitions under Vision 2035.