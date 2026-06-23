India can produce sustainable aviation fuel 40 per cent cheaper than global benchmarks: IECC

India can produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at cost up to 40 per cent lower than global benchmarks by combining agricultural residue with low-cost solar-based green hydrogen, according to a new report released by the India Energy & Climate Center (IECC) at the University of California, Berkeley, and Energy Innovation.

The report, India’s Aviation Opportunity: Turning Agricultural Residue and Low-Cost Solar into Competitive Sustainable Aviation Fuel with Power-and-Biomass-to-Liquids, identifies an opportunity to address multiple challenges simultaneously, including crop residue burning, dependence on imported fossil fuels and the need for new export industries.

According to the report, India is among the few countries with abundant agricultural residue and some of the world’s lowest-cost renewable power for green hydrogen production, giving it a competitive advantage in the emerging global SAF market.

Global demand for SAF is expected to rise as airlines in Europe, the United Kingdom, West Asia and the Asia-Pacific region face blending mandates and climate commitments. However, supply remains well below anticipated demand.