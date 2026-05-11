India drives global coal-based steel expansion as new blast furnace projects rise 5%

A total of 319 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of coal-based blast furnace capacity worldwide has either been announced or is under construction, marking a 5 per cent increase over the previous year, according to a new analysis by Global Energy Monitor (GEM).

The expansion comes despite mounting pressure on the steel industry to reduce emissions and transition toward cleaner production pathways.

GEM found that planned new blast furnace investments, along with another 80 mtpa of capacity slated for relining to extend plant operations, far exceed the 141 mtpa of operating blast furnace capacity currently scheduled for retirement. As a result, global blast furnace capacity is projected to grow by a net 88 mtpa by 2035.

Coal-based steel production accounts for around 88 per cent of emissions from the steel sector, which itself contributes roughly 11 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions. Yet the shift toward lower emissions technologies remains slow. Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) steelmaking increased its share of global operating capacity by just one percentage point over the past year, from 33 per cent to 34 per cent. Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) technology represents only 10 per cent of ironmaking capacity globally, and just 2 per cent of operating DRI capacity currently relies on green hydrogen instead of fossil fuels.

Astrid Grigsby-Schulte said the global outlook for steel decarbonisation remains weak. “The ball is in India and China’s court, as the two countries plan 86% of new coal-based capacity,” she said, adding that shifting toward lower emissions technologies and making better use of existing EAF capacity could significantly change the sector’s direction.

India emerges as centre of global steel expansion

India is the largest driver of steelmaking expansion globally, accounting for 42 per cent or 357 mtpa of all steelmaking capacity under development worldwide, nearly three times China’s 112 mtpa. Iran and Vietnam follow with 50 mtpa and 39 mtpa respectively.