India Energy Storage Week to bring clean energy firms from 15 countries to Delhi

Government representatives, companies and clean energy experts from 15 countries are expected to take part in the 12th edition of India Energy Storage Week in New Delhi next week.

The event will be held from July 8 to 10, 2026 at Yashobhoomi, India International Convention and Expo Centre, and will focus on battery manufacturing, electric mobility, supply chains, recycling, stationary storage and green hydrogen.

Organisers in a press note said representatives from countries including Germany, Sweden, Australia, Norway, the United States, Japan, Singapore, France and South Korea would attend. More than 10,000 visitors, over 1,000 delegates and more than 200 exhibitors are expected.

The event comes as India seeks to expand clean energy infrastructure, strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported technologies and components.

Several reports and product launches are planned during the three-day event. The CES Report on Energy Storage and Green Hydrogen in India will be launched after the inaugural session, offering insights into India’s changing energy landscape. A Smartgrids product launch will introduce new smart energy management solutions, while the India EV and EV Component Report will be released on the final day, with an outlook on the electric vehicle sector and its future supply chain.

The conference will include more than 50 sessions and five international country pavilions. Discussions are expected to cover India’s clean energy roadmap to 2030, battery energy storage system financing, policy risk, utility-scale storage and the role of open energy.

Debmalya Sen, president of the India Energy Storage Alliance, said India was at a pivotal moment in its clean energy journey. He said the event would bring together policymakers, innovators and industry leaders to discuss technologies and policies that could shape the energy sector in the coming decades.

Technical panels will examine alternatives to lithium-based storage, utility-scale storage, green hydrogen, supply chain localisation and battery recycling. Other sessions will focus on the feasibility of gigafactories in India and efforts to localise the production of cell components such as cathodes, anodes and electrolytes.

E-mobility will also be a major focus, with discussions on India’s electric vehicle market and charging networks.

The event will include a Women in Energy Forum, industry awards, masterclasses and workshops for energy professionals.

Organisers said the conference aimed to support dialogue on clean energy policy, technology, investment, safety standards and inclusion across the value chain.