India faces balancing act on Just Transition: AIGCC report calls for place-based solutions

As the global economy accelerates its shift away from fossil fuels, India and South Asia are under growing pressure to ensure that the energy transition is not only fast but also fair.

The Asia Investor Group on Climate Change (AIGCC) Place-Based Just Transition Report 2025 warned that without community-level planning, the move to cleaner energy could deepen inequality, spark labour unrest and leave vulnerable regions behind.

“Climate action and social justice cannot be pursued separately,” the report stated. “A just transition requires policies that protect workers, empower local communities, and direct investment to where it is most needed.”