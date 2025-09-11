India fast-tracks green hydrogen push; sets global benchmarks on cost and innovation

India is accelerating its transition to a green hydrogen economy, with the government declaring ambitious production targets, major policy interventions, and record-low price discoveries under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM).

Launched on January 4, 2023, with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, the mission aims to make India a global hub for green hydrogen production, consumption and export. It targets annual production of five million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030, scaling up to 25 million tonnes by 2047, backed by 125 gigawatt (GW) of renewable capacity, Rs 8 trillion in investments, creation of 600,000 jobs, and 50 million tonnes of avoided CO2 emissions annually.

Signalling a cost breakthrough, the government recently concluded Site 2A bidding for 724,000 tonnes of green ammonia at Rs 49.75 per kg — the lowest discovered global price yet.

India has also launched its first port-based green hydrogen pilot at VO Chidambaranar Port in Tamil Nadu, while pilot hydrogen buses, refuelling stations, and retrofitted shipping vessels are already operational.

A major thrust is being placed on research and development, with Rs 400 crore earmarked for R&D under the mission. The first round has funded 23 projects spanning electrolyser innovation, storage solutions, hydrogen production from biomass, fuel cells and end-use applications in sectors like steel, cement and fertilisers.

A second call for proposals is open until September 15, while joint R&D projects with the EU are underway, especially on hydrogen production from waste streams. A dedicated centre of excellence on Hydrogen Innovation is also being planned.

Principal scientific adviser to the Indian government Ajay Sood, at the first green hydrogen R&D conference, flagged key priorities:

Electrolyser breakthroughs: Developing indigenous electrodes, membranes and robust polymer materials to reduce reliance on precious metals and operate efficiently under Indian conditions.

Storage and transport solutions: Developing Type-IV composite hydrogen cylinders domestically and creating a robust testing ecosystem.

End-use applications: Advancing hydrogen adoption in steel, cement, fertilisers, shipping and heavy mobility.

Biomass-based hydrogen production routes: tailored to Indian resources.

Advanced fuel cells: High and low-temperature PEM fuel cells, solid oxide fuel cells, phosphoric acid, molten carbonate and biofuel cells.

The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has issued new guidelines for Hydrogen Valley Innovation Clusters and Hydrogen Hubs, while five new testing facilities and over 140 global-standard aligned codes have been rolled out.

More than 5,600 professionals have been certified in hydrogen-related skills, and start-ups are being funded with up to Rs 5 crore each to develop new hydrogen technologies, under a Rs 100 crore startup support scheme.

Sood highlighted that GST on electrolyser components has been slashed from 18 per cent to five per cent to cut costs, and transmission and environmental clearance waivers are in place to de-bottleneck projects. Hydrogen infrastructure is being developed at major ports including Kandla, Paradip and Thoothukudi.

He also underscored that India must focus on cost, reliability, and safety as it scales up. Industry has been urged to share pilot data, invest in Indian tooling, and adopt global best practices, while young engineers were called on to drive innovation in electrochemistry, materials and power electronics to ensure long-term competitiveness.