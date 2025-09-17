India must build energy resilience amid global volatility, industry leaders warn

India’s energy sector must urgently strengthen its resilience to withstand rising geopolitical volatility, supply chain shocks and regulatory complexity, industry leaders have cautioned.

Experts at an energy dialogue organised by consulting agency KPMG on September 16, 2025 noted that while the country has rapidly expanded renewable capacity and is building out its grid, the system remains exposed to fuel price fluctuations, chokepoint disruptions and technology dependence.

India imports 87 per cent of its crude oil and half of its natural gas, leaving refiners and utilities highly vulnerable to external shocks. A single disruption, such as the 2021 Suez Canal blockage that halted just 12 per cent of global oil flows but triggered widespread market upheaval, underlined the fragility of energy supply chains.

Although Indian refineries are designed with high feedstock flexibility, Industry leaders warned that reliance on imported catalysts and critical chemicals could still derail operations during supply disruptions. Mounting financial pressures were also flagged, as energy companies struggle to expand capacity while absorbing sharp price volatility.

Past ultra-low renewable auction tariffs had left several projects financially unviable, underscoring the need for realistic risk pricing and avoiding a “race to the bottom”.