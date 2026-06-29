India must unlock the potential of natural and nuclear process heat-based hydrogen for its net-zero steel transition

Climate change has emerged as the defining environmental challenge of the 21st century. Rising greenhouse gas concentrations, increasing global temperatures, and ecosystem disruptions are now affecting every country, irrespective of geography or economic status. Climate impacts no longer distinguish between developed and developing economies; they represent a common global concern demanding collective action.

The global average temperature has already risen approximately 1.1°C above pre-industrial levels. Existing climate policies and national commitments remain insufficient to restrict warming to 1.5°C. Projections from international climate assessments indicate that unless significant additional interventions occur, the world could experience substantially higher temperature increases by the end of this century.

During the twenty-sixth Conference of Parties (COP26) held in Glasgow in 2021, India announced enhanced climate commitments under the Paris Agreement framework through its Panchamrit strategy and a national target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

However, a fundamental question remains.

How can a rapidly growing economy such as India—with a large population, uneven infrastructure development, industrial growth requirements, resource constraints, and limited access to disruptive green technologies—achieve this ambitious target?

The challenge becomes even more significant when viewed through the lens of industrial decarbonisation.

Beyond atmospheric warming, the Earth’s oceans have absorbed substantial quantities of carbon dioxide, leading to measurable declines in ocean P H . This phenomenon, known as ocean acidification, threatens marine ecosystems and food chains worldwide.

The principal contributors to atmospheric carbon dioxide emissions include:

Transport Sector

Road transport

Aviation

Railways

Marine transportation

Energy Sector

Power generation

Domestic heating and cooling

Household fuels

Manufacturing Sector

Steel

Cement

Aluminium

Why steel matters in India’s decarbonisation journey

Steel production remains one of the most difficult sectors to decarbonise. Globally, steel manufacturing contributes approximately nine per cent of total carbon dioxide emissions.

Traditional steelmaking processes are highly dependent on fossil fuels. Carbon embedded within coal and coke serves a dual function: supplying thermal energy required for pyrometallurgical operations and generating carbon monoxide (CO), which acts as the reducing agent for iron ore reduction.

Although steel producers worldwide have implemented several efficiency-enhancing technologies and low-emission interventions, the reductions achieved thus far remain significantly below long-term net-zero requirements.

A transformative technological shift is therefore necessary.

Hydrogen has emerged as one of the most promising alternatives.

When used in hydrogen-based direct reduced iron (H₂-DRI) processes, hydrogen acts as a reducing agent that converts iron ore into metallic iron while producing water vapor instead of carbon dioxide. Such a transition could dramatically reduce emissions from steel manufacturing.

Recognising the importance of this transition, India’s Union Ministry of Steel has introduced a taxonomy for green steel to maintain the competitiveness of Indian steel in global markets and strengthen national climate commitments. India has become one of the first countries to formally define a green steel taxonomy.

The scale of hydrogen required for Indian steel

Engineering assessments for hydrogen-based direct reduced iron combined with electric arc furnace steelmaking generally estimate:

Hydrogen requirement: 50-60 kilograms of hydrogen per tonne of crude steel

A commonly adopted mid-range estimate is: 55 kg H₂ per tonne of steel

Studies project India’s steel demand to increase substantially by 2050, potentially reaching approximately: 390 million tonnes annually

Based on this projection:

Estimated hydrogen requirement ≈ 21–22 million tonnes per year

The challenge becomes even larger when electricity requirements for green hydrogen production are considered.

Hydrogen generated through electrolysis generally requires:

50–55 kWh of electricity per kilogram of hydrogen

Therefore, the electricity required solely for hydrogen production for steel manufacturing could be:

1,100-1,500 TWh annually

India currently generates roughly:

~2,000 TWh annually

This implies that hydrogen production for a fully hydrogen-based steel industry alone would require electricity equivalent to more than half of the country’s present total power generation capacity.