India on e-wheels: Himachal Pradesh bets on electric buses to clean up mountain transport

For decades, Himachal Pradesh’s identity has been built around its forests, mountains and clean air. But a drive through its major towns, including the state capital Shimla, offers another image: long queues of vehicles on narrow roads, diesel cars and buses crawling bumper-to-bumper during peak hours, and the smell of exhaust replacing the freshness expected from a Himalayan town.

New vehicle registrations in Himachal Pradesh have risen from just 2,075 in 2000 to a peak of 1,61,959 in 2025, a roughly 78-fold increase over two and a half decades, according to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ VAHAN dashboard.

In Shimla, too, the number of new vehicles registered has increased from just 42 in 2000 to more than 2,500 a year in recent years, adding to concerns over congestion and transport-related emissions.

Of the 25 monitoring stations across 12 towns and cities where the state government tracks air pollution, at least 13 recorded annual average particulate matter (PM10) levels higher than the prescribed standard, according to the most recent annual report for 2022-23, published by the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board.

Seven Himachal towns, Baddi, Damtal, Kala Amb, Nalagarh, Paonta Sahib, Parwanoo and Sundernagar, have been classified by the Central Pollution Control Board as “non-attainment” towns, meaning they have breached national ambient air quality standards.

It is against this backdrop that the Himachal Pradesh government has begun an effort to electrify its public transport system, starting with a major expansion of its electric bus fleet.

In 2016, Himachal Pradesh introduced its first electric bus, running a single tourist route to Rohtang Pass under a National Green Tribunal order. A decade later, the programme has expanded to 407 electric buses — a fleet officials describe as the largest of its kind in any Himalayan state.

On July 30, 2026 the state inducted 297 new buses into the Himachal Road Transport Corporation fleet in a single rollout, taking the total number of electric buses in operation to 407. Officials describe it as the largest such fleet in any Himalayan state.

“This is a step towards making Himachal aatmanirbhar. There is a discussion on getting 1,000 more e-buses and the tender will be passed this year. We are also considering 100 hydrogen buses, so that we can save Himachal’s environment and climate,” Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said while launching the 297 buses at Kiarighat in Solan district.

Why Himachal is betting on buses

Himachal Pradesh’s electric mobility journey formally began with its Electric Vehicle Policy, 2022, notified on January 20 that year.

The policy set a target for 15 per cent of all new vehicle registrations to be electric by 2025. Three years on, the state is nowhere close to that target. Electric and hybrid cars made up less than 1.5 per cent of new vehicle registrations in 2025, according to VAHAN data.

While the push towards electric mobility elsewhere in India has largely focused on private vehicles and individual consumers through incentives, subsidies and tax breaks, Himachal Pradesh’s transition has gathered the most momentum in public transport, particularly the state’s own bus fleet.

An estimated five to six lakh passengers commute every day on state buses across Himachal Pradesh, making them the largest single mode of public transport in the state.

The 297 new buses will operate on 318 routes, together covering an estimated 75 per cent of Himachal Pradesh, Pawan Kumar Sharma, divisional manager (technical) at Himachal Road Transport Corporation, told Down To Earth.

Within a 40 kilometre radius of Shimla alone, 55 of these buses have been deployed, adding to about 70 electric buses already running in and around the capital. The choice to begin with buses rather than private vehicles was deliberate, according to Vijay Saini, Senior Manager at ICLEI South Asia, a sustainability network working with the state transport department on electric mobility. The aim, he said, was to prioritise passenger-kilometres travelled on electric power, not just the number of electric vehicles on the road.

“We assessed that moving one private vehicle from diesel or petrol to electric would bring a benefit of six km, whereas bringing one bus under electric was equivalent to converting 50 to 60 private vehicles,” he said.

Vehicular pollution and greenhouse gas emissions are among the main contributors to the state’s air-quality concerns, and the diesel bus fleet is one area the government can act on directly without waiting for individual buyers, said Neeraj Kumar, director of the Himachal Pradesh Transport Department.

In Himachal Pradesh’s case, a large share of electricity comes from hydropower, reducing the carbon footprint of charging compared with states that rely more heavily on thermal power. The new buses can run 180 km on a single charge. The next phase of induction is expected to bring buses with a range of 250 km to 300 km, enough to cover a full day’s route on one charge.

“We are a pioneer state in mountainous regions to have electric buses in such large numbers. We tested the buses first based on route conditions and the availability of charging stations. We saw that intra-state conventional buses run, on average, for less than 200 km. That is how we launched buses with a 180 km range,” Kumar said.

Even so, HRTC’s fleet remains overwhelmingly diesel-powered. The corporation runs 2,806 diesel buses across the state, with 142 being retired this year to make way for the new electric buses. “We are working to reduce them. A diesel bus emits 1.3 kg of carbon in one km. We are a green state, there is so much vegetation, and we can only save it if we change the system,” Sharma said.

Charging the fleet remains a work in progress. HRTC has prepared a Rs 122 crore detailed project report for 80 charging locations across the state. Of these, 35 are currently operational, with 50 chargers installed. Each charger takes 70 to 80 minutes to fully charge a bus.

For the drivers behind the wheel, the transition has been as much about adapting to a new way of driving as it has been about new technology.

“There is no clutch or gear, only the accelerator and brake. It is much easier to manoeuvre. I had kidney-related surgery last year and I find driving this bus much more comfortable compared with a conventional one,” said Bhim Chand, an HRTC driver who has been driving electric buses in Shimla for the past five to six months. He said he typically charges the bus for about an hour during his shift before completing the day’s routes.

Steep roads, steeper challenges

Other drivers Down To Earth spoke to said battery management remains one of the biggest adjustments. The buses have to be recharged once the battery drops to around 30 per cent to 40 per cent, and on some steep stretches, especially with a full load of passengers, the battery can drain faster than expected.

At HRTC’s charging station in Shimla’s MC Parking, where around 70 electric buses come for charging, Om Prakash, who oversees charging operations, said older buses that have been running for nearly five years are developing faults more frequently. He said charging interruptions sometimes require the charger to be disconnected and reconnected several times before charging resumes.