India on e-wheels: Odisha’s EV push struggles to reach rural, hilly districts

Electric vehicle (EV) adoption remains limited in parts of southern Odisha despite rising registrations and plans to expand charging infrastructure and electric bus (e-bus) services, with residents citing unreliable electricity, difficult terrain, inadequate charging facilities and high vehicle costs as key constraints.

Sushil Kumar Sahu, a 35-year-old general store owner in Gunupur, Rayagada district, bought an electric two-wheeler (e-2W) about four months ago after fuel prices rose and a supply crunch emerged amid the ongoing West Asia energy crisis.

“A petrol pump opened in our neighbourhood in Gunupur about five years ago, but there’s mostly no fuel available, especially after the US-Israel and Iran war. So, we have to go to a fuel station in Thuamul Rampur, which is 25 km away,” Sahu told Down To Earth (DTE) in July. “Because both of my daughters go to a primary school in Lanjigarh, which is about 120 km away, we require an average of 4 litres of petrol a day, pushing our fuel expenditure up to Rs 500 per day.”

“For petrol, we need money, and sometimes we are short of cash. Hence, we decided to get a battery two-wheeler, but we use it alternatively because sometimes there is no electricity for 2-3 days, extending up to a week. In such circumstances, charging the EV is not possible, and we have no option but to rely on the petrol vehicle,” he said.