India on e-wheels: Odisha’s EV push struggles to reach rural, hilly districts

Electric vehicle (EV) adoption remains limited in parts of southern Odisha despite rising registrations and plans to expand charging infrastructure and electric bus (e-bus) services, with residents citing unreliable electricity, difficult terrain, inadequate charging facilities and high vehicle costs as key constraints.
Sushil Kumar Sahu, a 35-year-old general store owner in Gunupur, Rayagada district, bought an electric two-wheeler (e-2W) about four months ago after fuel prices rose and a supply crunch emerged amid the ongoing West Asia energy crisis.
“A petrol pump opened in our neighbourhood in Gunupur about five years ago, but there’s mostly no fuel available, especially after the US-Israel and Iran war. So, we have to go to a fuel station in Thuamul Rampur, which is 25 km away,” Sahu told Down To Earth (DTE) in July. “Because both of my daughters go to a primary school in Lanjigarh, which is about 120 km away, we require an average of 4 litres of petrol a day, pushing our fuel expenditure up to Rs 500 per day.”
“For petrol, we need money, and sometimes we are short of cash. Hence, we decided to get a battery two-wheeler, but we use it alternatively because sometimes there is no electricity for 2-3 days, extending up to a week. In such circumstances, charging the EV is not possible, and we have no option but to rely on the petrol vehicle,” he said.
Indra Dhuria, who serves in the Indian Army and is a resident of Gunupur, uses his EV more frequently than Sahu because he lives in Bhawanipatna, the administrative capital and district headquarters of Kalahandi, where electricity availability is slightly better. However, he keeps his traditional fuel-powered two-wheeler for use, especially in the village.
When DTE travelled to Semiliguda and Nandapur in Koraput district, it found a similar situation, with EV users remaining insignificant.
After speaking to locals, DTE found that people in districts such as Kalahandi and Koraput generally do not prefer EVs because of the hilly and mountainous terrain, limited charging infrastructure, concerns over reduced range on steep roads, longer charging times and the cost of vehicles despite subsidies. Residents also cited concerns about servicing and repairs in remote areas. Those who own EVs often retain a conventional fuel-powered two-wheeler, which they rely on for longer journeys and difficult terrain.
However, data from the show that Odisha has recorded 60,485 new EV registrations so far in the ongoing financial year (FY27) across all categories and segments, including non-transport and invalid carriage vehicles. Kalahandi accounted for around 660 registrations, including 594 e-2Ws, while Koraput recorded 864, including 838 e-2Ws.
In FY26, Odisha registered 92,597 EVs in total, including 898 in Kalahandi and 1,064 in Koraput, with e-2Ws accounting for a major share. E-2Ws accounted for 90 per cent of Kalahandi’s and 97 per cent of Koraput’s FY27 EV registrations so far.
Kalahandi accounted for nearly 1 per cent of Odisha’s total EV registrations in FY26, while Koraput accounted for 1.2 per cent. In FY27 so far, their shares have increased to 1.1 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively. Rural-specific data were not available.
The limited penetration of e-mobility in rural and mountainous areas comes as Odisha expands its charging infrastructure and prepares to increase the use of electric buses (e-buses).
According to Sanjay Biswal, general manager, operations, Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), the corporation currently does not have e-buses operating in rural areas. However, a tender is under way to procure 100 e-buses. The buses are expected to be on the road by the end of 2026 and will be used for inter-district operations. They are expected to travel up to 300 km on a single charge.
The state is also developing charging infrastructure alongside its bus infrastructure. Biswal, in Bhubaneswar, told DTE that OSRTC, the state’s public bus operator providing rural and inter-district connectivity, has approval to construct 324 Atal Bus Stands across 314 blocks, with charging stations to be provided at the bus stands.
“The charging stations are intended to cater to two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and heavy vehicles. Around 104 bus stands had already been constructed at the time of the interview and had been handed over to different agencies for operation under the public private partnership mode.”
The charging infrastructure will vary according to the category and size of the bus stand, Biswal said. For example, Category A bus stands will have six charging stations, Category B four and Category C three. “The planned charging capacity is 10 kilowatts for two-wheelers, 30 kilowatts for cars and auto-rickshaws and 240 kilowatts for heavy vehicles, including buses and trucks. The charging spaces will be demarcated according to vehicle categories.”
However, OSRTC’s immediate e-bus plans do not involve replacing the existing rural fleet. Biswal said, “The existing buses operate under an eight plus two year framework and cannot be replaced by EVs before completing their stipulated period. Instead, the corporation plans to introduce new e-buses.”
OSRTC has planned to add 100 electric buses every year for four years, adding 400 buses in total, including the 2026 additions, with the plan extending up to 2029. These will be 12-metre e-buses.
For the proposed 100 buses, OSRTC plans to use the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model, under which the buses will be procured and maintained by the corporation while operations will be carried out under the GCC arrangement. Biswal said the buses are expected to be on the road by December 2026.