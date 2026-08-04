India on e-wheels: Odisha’s women-led e-rickshaw service offers livelihood, but drivers seek better benefits

Three years ago, 41-year-old Sabita Bhoi left her job as a room attendant at a hotel in Bhubaneswar for a career she believed would offer more independence and a predictable work schedule. Today, she drives an electric rickshaw under Odisha’s AMA E-Ride service, ferrying passengers to and from AMA Bus stops in the state capital.

Bhoi had worked at Mayfair Lagoon hotel for about eight years before making the shift. “After the introduction of AMA E-Ride, an NGO approached us and explained the initiative,” she told Down To Earth (DTE). “It sounded better, with nobody to boss us around, less pressure and an eight-hour duty without night shifts. After three months of training in soft skills and driving, we received an e-rickshaw.”

Launched in May 2022 by Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), Odisha’s public transport agency, AMA E-Ride was designed to provide clean and affordable first- and last-mile connectivity in BhubAaneswar by linking commuters to AMA Bus stops.

CRUT , the Odisha government’s public transport agency under the Housing and Urban Development Department, operates AMA Bus, formerly Mo Bus, and AMA E-Ride services. The agency says it aims to provide integrated, affordable and sustainable urban transport.

The service reserves all the driver positions, known as Sarathis, for women, transgender people and people from disadvantaged or marginalised groups. DTE saw only women drivers during its reporting, something acknowledged by CRUT managing director Mohammad Sadique Alam.

It is the first public transport agency in India to operate its own fleet of e-rickshaws, according to CRUT. The service currently operates on 13 feeder routes in Bhubaneswar, including Prashanti Vihar, Patiagada, Sailashree Vihar, SUM Hospital, ITER, Pokhariput, Infocity, KIIT Square, AIIMS Hospital, Kalinga Nagar, Damana Square and Jagamara.

AMA E-Ride charges a flat fare of Rs 10 per ride. AMA Bus services operate across Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Khordha, Pipili, Puri, Konark and Rourkela.

“First- and last-mile connectivity is the biggest challenge for urban mobility,” Alam told DTE in Bhubaneswar. “Our e-ride scheme takes people from their homes and feeds them to the bus station. The frequency also matches, and the service is synchronised with bus timings.”

Livelihood gains, but limited benefits

Bhoi drives on the 1.78 kilometre ER-9 route around KIIT Square and carries about 60 to 80 passengers a day. She receives a monthly salary of Rs 15,500 and four days of paid leave.

“We are not bound by the number of passengers because we receive a monthly salary,” she said. “But it is not sufficient. A day off beyond the entitled leave leads to a pay cut. We are required to leave a station within 10 to 15 minutes if we have at least one rider in the e-rickshaw.”

According to Alam, AMA E-Ride began with a fleet of 50 e-rickshaws. Only 38 are currently operational because of repairs and an inadequate workforce, he said.