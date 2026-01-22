India pitches $300–350 bn clean energy investment at Davos

Presenting as one of the world’s largest and most investment-ready markets for clean energy at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026, India sought investments of $300–$350 billion in the sector by 2030.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, who attended the forum in Davos, said India’s energy transition offers speed, scale, stability and long-term returns at a time when global investors are seeking predictable growth opportunities, according to an official statement.

The minister, while speaking at several sessions and investor meetings, said India has already built 267 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity as of December 2025 and is on track to meet its 2030 clean energy targets.

“India today combines great demand, competitive tariffs and a stable policy framework. This creates a compelling case for patient global capital looking for long-term growth,” Joshi said during multiple sessions and bilateral meetings at WEF.

India’s pitch comes as global clean energy investment faces headwinds from higher interest rates, geopolitical fragmentation and slowing deployment in parts of Europe and the United States. Against this backdrop, Indian officials sought to project the country as a stable anchor for climate finance, manufacturing and energy security.

India has already added 267 gigawatt (GW) of non-fossil fuel capacity as of December 2025 and remains on track to meet its 2030 clean energy targets, including a rapid scale-up of solar, wind, battery storage and green hydrogen, the minister said. Non-fossil sources now account for nearly half of India’s installed power capacity.

The minister underlined that clean energy is no longer peripheral to India’s climate commitments but central to its economic strategy. “Renewables, storage and green hydrogen are becoming cost-competitive and integral to India’s growth, industrialisation and energy security,” he said.

A key focus of India’s Davos engagement was attracting capital into renewable energy plus storage, grid modernisation and green hydrogen-linked infrastructure, sectors that will require large upfront investment but offer long asset lives and steady returns. Officials highlighted the role of blended finance, multilateral funding and risk-mitigation instruments to crowd in private capital at scale.

New Delhi also sought to counter concerns around execution risk by pointing to falling renewable tariffs, expanding transmission capacity and stronger coordination between the central government and states. According to Joshi, several states, including Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, are already delivering globally competitive solar and storage projects and emerging as hubs for green hydrogen production.

“States are now active partners in the energy transition, offering land, infrastructure and faster clearances. This significantly reduces project risk for investors,” Joshi said.

At a geopolitical level, India framed its clean energy push as a hedge against global supply disruptions and fossil fuel volatility. With energy security rising on the global agenda following conflicts in Europe and West Asia, Indian officials argued that domestic renewable capacity and green hydrogen could reduce import dependence while positioning India as a manufacturing and export hub for clean energy technologies.

For investors, the message from Davos was clear: India is seeking long-term capital, not speculative flows. “We are looking for partners who see India’s energy transition as a multi-decade opportunity,” Joshi said, adding that policy continuity and regulatory certainty would remain central to attracting global capital.

As WEF 2026 closed, India projected itself as a future-ready destination for climate-aligned investment — one where energy transition, economic growth and geopolitics increasingly converge.