India will need Rs 25 lakh crore, sweeping reforms to achieve 100 GW nuclear target by 2047: TERI report

Ghanshyam Prasad, chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority, at the release of the report, said rising renewable penetration would increase the importance of firm nuclear generation in India’s future power mix.

“As India integrates more renewables into the power system, the biggest challenge will be during non-solar hours. Nuclear can provide firm baseload power in the resource adequacy framework, while SMRs can serve emerging demand centres such as data centres, green hydrogen, and green ammonia,” Prasad said.

“India’s demand for clean, reliable and affordable energy is rising rapidly,” said Vibha Dhawan, director general of TERI, in the foreword to the report. She said nuclear energy could become a key pillar of India’s transition toward its net zero target by 2070 and its Viksit Bharat vision for 2047.

India currently operates 25 nuclear reactors with a total installed capacity of about 8.8 GW across seven sites. The report said ongoing projects and planned reactors could raise capacity to nearly 22 GW by 2032, but the jump to 100 GW by 2047 would require a much broader mix of technologies and deployment models.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said India had introduced “huge reforms in the field of nuclear energy” to expand nuclear generation capacity “by 12 times by 2047”.

The report said SMRs are expected to become a critical component of that strategy because they allow factory based manufacturing, modular construction, phased investments and deployment in industrial hubs, remote areas and smaller grids. Unlike conventional nuclear plants, SMRs could also support hydrogen production, industrial process heat, desalination and district heating.

Globally, more than 120 SMR designs are under development, though only seven are currently operational. Countries including the United States, Canada, China, Russia, France and the United Kingdom are redesigning regulatory systems and industrial ecosystems to support deployment of these reactors.

The report said India is developing three indigenous designs including the 200 megawatt electric (MWe) Bharat Small Modular Reactor, a 55 MWe reactor and a 5 MWth high temperature gas cooled reactor. The Union Budget 2025-26 allocated Rs 20,000 crore for SMR research, design and deployment, with a target of operationalising five indigenous SMRs by 2033.

However, TERI cautioned that India’s legal and regulatory systems are not yet fully equipped for modular nuclear deployment. The report called for streamlined licensing systems, SMR specific siting norms, fuel supply frameworks and clearer rules for public private partnerships.

Fuel security also remains a major concern. India produces only around 600 tonnes of uranium annually, about 1-2 per cent of global output, despite having reserves estimated at 425,000 to 433,800 tonnes of triuranium octoxide (U₃O₈). Between 2008-09 and 2024-25, India imported 18,842.60 tonnes of uranium products for safeguarded reactors.

The report said India’s long term strategy would continue to rely on its three stage nuclear programme envisioned by Homi J Bhabha, moving eventually toward thorium-based systems for greater fuel security. The Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam achieved criticality in April 2026, marking progress toward the second stage of the programme.

The report recommended a phased roadmap through 2047 focused first on regulatory reform and pilot projects, followed by large-scale deployment and eventual integration of advanced and thorium-based systems. It also stressed the need for stronger public outreach, workforce training and institutional coordination to build confidence in nuclear expansion.