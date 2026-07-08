India’s battery storage requirement to surge 888-fold by 2035-36, but financing remains the biggest hurdle

India will need 888 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy storage capacity by 2035-36, up from barely 1 GWh today, underscoring the scale of investment required to support the country’s renewable energy transition, according to a new report.

The report India BESS Market Review, released by the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) and Customised Energy Solutions (CES) at India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2026, projects a cumulative energy storage system (ESS) capacity of 888 GWh by 2035-36, comprising 321 GWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS) and 567 GWh of pumped storage projects (PSP). Annual ESS additions are expected to accelerate from 50.2 GWh in 2026 to 138 GWh by 2036, reflecting the rapid expansion required to integrate growing shares of renewable energy into the grid. The projections draw on estimates from the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), state energy departments and IESA’s market analysis.

The report also shows that India’s installed BESS capacity expanded more than elevenfold within six months, rising from 0.78 GWh in December 2025 to 8.7 GWh by June 2026. Nearly 7.9 GWh of new capacity was commissioned during the first half of 2026, with merchant projects accounting for around 70 per cent of the additions. IESA expects the country’s operational BESS capacity to reach 12-15 GWh by the end of 2026.

Tendering activity has also accelerated sharply. According to the report, India has floated 281 GWh worth of energy storage tenders since 2018, of which 105 GWh is under execution, 110 GWh remains under tendering, and 53 GWh has been cancelled. Eighteen projects with a combined capacity of 8.5 GWh are operational.

However, lenders and developers at a dedicated session on financing battery storage argued that deploying hundreds of gigawatt-hours of storage will depend less on technology than on reducing financial risk and creating confidence among lenders.

Presenting an analysis, Benny Bertagnini, Senior Associate, RMI, said battery storage projects requiring 321 GWh over the next decade would entail cumulative investments of around Rs 4-5 lakh crore. While battery prices have declined by nearly 75 per cent over the past three years and government support through the National Energy Storage Framework has encouraged a pipeline of more than 110 GWh of projects, the challenge now is ensuring that announced projects actually reach deployment rather than remaining on paper.

Bertagnini argued that financing costs remain one of the biggest barriers. According to the analysis, debt financing can account for nearly 20 per cent of a battery storage project’s total cost. Reducing borrowing costs from around 15 per cent to about 9 per cent could lower overall project costs by roughly 6 per cent.

He said financial institutions need assessment frameworks tailored specifically to battery storage instead of treating projects like conventional solar assets. Such frameworks should evaluate battery degradation, round-trip efficiency, safety performance and levelised cost of storage, alongside project economics.