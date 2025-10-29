India’s coal expansion beyond 2032 targets ‘uneconomical’, says Ember

The report, titled The Role of Coal in India’s Transition, finds that coal generation costs are expected to rise by 25 per cent by FY32, driven by falling utilisation rates, rising operation and maintenance expenses, and part-load inefficiencies as coal plants ramp up and down to accommodate solar peaks.

India’s average plant load factor (PLF) for coal plants is projected to drop from 69 per cent in FY25 to 55 per cent by FY32. With solar capacity growing rapidly — more than 20 gigawatts (GW) of additions annually now becoming the norm — coal units will need to operate closer to their technical minimum limits during the day, often cycling by 70-80 GW between morning and mid-day.

That deeper cycling and lower utilisation will make coal power more expensive for distribution companies (DISCOMs), even without new capacity. Ember estimates that the effective tariff for coal-based electricity could rise from Rs 4.8 to Rs 6 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) by 2032, overtaking firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) options such as renewables coupled with battery storage, which are already available at Rs 4.3-Rs 5.8 per kWh.

“Renewables with storage now clearly stand out as the more prudent investment choice,” said Duttatreya Das, co-author and energy analyst (Asia) at Ember, in the statement. “Having learned from past coal overbuild, India must avoid repeating old mistakes amid a rapidly changing energy landscape.”

Ember’s chief analyst, Dave Jones, underscored the scale of transformation in the battery sector. “The grid batteries of today look nothing like those of even a year ago. Their lifetimes now run into decades, fire risk is almost eliminated, and the latest sodium-ion batteries use zero critical minerals,” he said in the statement. “There’s no reason India can’t replicate its solar manufacturing success in batteries and energise the nation with home-grown solar and storage.”