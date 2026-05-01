India’s critical mineral imports remain highly concentrated, exposing supply risks and driving diversification push

India’s critical mineral import landscape remains structurally concentrated across a narrow set of supplier countries, amplifying supply risks even as the country accelerates its clean energy transition, according to an April 2026 briefing note and accompanying analysis by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

Of the 30 minerals identified as critical by the Indian government, the analysis focuses on cobalt, copper, graphite, lithium and nickel due to their role in renewable energy technologies, batteries and electrification systems. India is currently 100 per cent import dependent for lithium, cobalt and nickel.

Critical minerals are vital for India as they underpin its clean energy transition, industrial growth and technological development. Minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper and graphite are essential for electric vehicles, batteries, renewable energy and grid infrastructure, making them central to energy security, especially as India targets 500 gigawatt (GW) of non-fossil fuel capacity and 50 per cent energy capacity from renewables by 2030.

They also shape industrial competitiveness, as access to these inputs determines the ability to build domestic manufacturing in sectors such as electronics and EVs. However, global supply is highly concentrated in a few countries, exposing India to risks from export controls, geopolitical tensions and price volatility.

A stable value chain covering sourcing, processing and supply is therefore critical to reduce disruption risks, stabilise prices, support long-term investment and help India capture greater domestic value while ensuring resilience against global shocks.

“Reserves and processing capacity for these minerals remain highly concentrated, while recent trends of export restrictions, resource nationalism, and onshoring or friend-shoring policies are fragmenting global markets that India relied upon. The consequences are price volatility, supply disruptions, and reduced availability, affecting import-dependent economies like India the most,” says Saloni Sachdeva Michael, lead energy specialist, India Clean Energy Transition, South Asia, at IEEFA, and a co-author of the briefing note.

Supplier concentration and global trade dynamics

Chile has emerged as India’s largest critical minerals supplier, accounting for 2,800,000 tonnes of imports between FY19 and FY25, largely driven by copper ore shipments.

China, along with Belgium, Germany and Japan, plays a systemically important role by supplying a wide range of mineral compounds across cobalt, copper, graphite, lithium and nickel value chains.

Protectionist and industrial policies adopted by major producing and processing countries, including China, Indonesia, the United States, the European Union and Japan, are increasingly shaping trade flows through export controls, domestic value-addition requirements and strategic supply management.