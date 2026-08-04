India’s distributed solar capacity jumps to 31.5 GW, but regulatory hurdles slow wider clean energy push

India’s distributed solar capacity has increased more than 17 times to 31.5 GW in financial year (FY) 2026 from 1.8 gigawatts (GW) in FY2018, according to a new report. This growth was driven by flagship government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM).

However, despite this surge, distributed energy resources (DER) continue to face regulatory, financing and implementation barriers, showed the report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

It compared India with Australia and Bangladesh, finding that all three countries have made progress in creating an enabling ecosystem for DERs, particularly rooftop solar, but significant gaps remained in areas such as grid connectivity, financing, smart metering and network visibility.

India performed well on technical standards and single-window digital services, but continues to lag on approval timelines and network visibility.

Rooftop solar drives growth

According to the report, government subsidies, concessional finance and supportive policies have accelerated distributed solar deployment across residential and agricultural segments. Rooftop solar capacity expanded from 1.1 GW in FY18 to 25.7 GW in FY26, while off grid solar pumps under PM KUSUM Component B increased from 0.7 GW to 5.8 GW over the same period.

India has an estimated rooftop solar potential of 637 GW, while more than 29 million irrigation pumps present a major opportunity for decentralised solarisation. The country also has an estimated 21 GW of small hydropower potential and 42 GW of bioenergy potential.