India’s first energy exodus

This March-April, India is witnessing a slow wave of reverse migration, reminiscent of the pandemic time. It is for a reason never seen before: unavailability, or rising cost, of cooking fuel. Following the US-Israel war on Iran and the choking of the Strait of Hormuz, import-reliant India has faced petroleum-supply disruption. Its immediate impact is a shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and a steep rise in its price in informal markets. As during the lockdown, migrant workers' lives have been hit hard. Unable to afford fuel, many in industrial hubs have returned to their villages. Reports from Surat, Mumbai and Delhi suggest that a single LPG cylinder in the black market can cost up to a quarter of the average monthly income of an informal worker. Alternative cooking fuels like fuelwood, kerosene and dung cakes are either insufficiently available or have become expensive. The supply disruption has impacted industrial and service-sector operations, threatening job availability. It is an unprecedented situation in which energy-related distress has triggered reverse migration. In a sense, we are witnessing the first wave of energy migrants.