India’s maize-led ethanol story shows how quickly policy can move markets; but course correction is needed

India’s maize-for-ethanol story is sold as a clean energy success, but it is quietly squeezing food, nutrition and water. India has saved over Rs 1.4 lakh crore in foreign exchange through ethanol blending and scaled up biofuel supply fast, but this has been built on a rapid shift to maize.
Grain-based routes now supply about 69 per cent of the roughly 1,039 crore litres of ethanol produced in the latest supply year, with sugarcane-based routes providing only 31 per cent. Within grains, maize alone contributes an estimated 48-51 per cent of total ethanol, and maize output has grown at nearly 9 per cent a year between FY 2022 and FY 2025—driven mainly by distillery demand, not food or feed.
What started as a sensible diversification away from sugarcane has turned into a new mono‑dependence on maize, on the very land also needed for pulses, oilseeds and coarse cereals that keep diets affordable. The problem is not diversification itself, but the speed and tilt of this shift in a country already struggling to secure basic nutrition.
This is happening in a country already short of plant protein and healthy fats. Pulses imports have climbed to the mid‑40 lakh tonne range, and edible oil imports of 15-17 million tonnes now meet 60-65 per cent of demand at a cost of over Rs 1 lakh crore a year, with global shocks routinely spiking prices at home. As maize area expands, it is edging out pulses and oilseeds, effectively taxing nutrition to subsidise energy. Poor households, who already under‑consume pulses and fats, bear the double hit of higher prices and more volatility, while part of the foreign exchange “saved” on crude is quietly spent back on food imports.
In this context, incentivising farmers to shift land from pulses and oilseeds into maize for ethanol effectively taxes nutrition to subsidise energy security.
On the ground, this is creating a crop squeeze and distorting domestic markets. Maize acreage has risen sharply in recent seasons, including an increase of around 9 lakh or 0.9 million hectares in Kharif 2025-26 that coincided with shrinking pulses and oilseed area. Grain ethanol has also flooded the feed market with cheap dried grains with solubles, undercutting soymeal and wheat bran, hurting flour mills and oilseed crushers, and forcing periodic state intervention. When the same maize crop must serve food, feed and fuel, even small shocks now trigger sharp price swings that hit poor consumers and small livestock keepers hardest.
Most of the new push is in states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Rajasthan – places that are already short on water, depend on hard‑rock aquifers, have little canal irrigation, and many groundwater blocks officially tagged as “semi‑critical” or “overexploited.”
On paper, maize seems like a “moderate” water user compared to paddy or sugarcane. But at state‑level water footprint numbers, the picture changes. The national average is about 2,500-2,600 m³ of water per tonne of maize, while in many of these ethanol‑expansion states it is more like 2,900-3,100 m³ per tonne, because farmers rely heavily on groundwater pumps.
Even so, state governments are pushing new distilleries and asking farmers to plant more maize to feed this assured industrial demand. That creates a clear contradiction: a crop marketed as “water‑saving” is being scaled up in some of India’s most water‑stressed districts to keep factories running round the clock, draining already fragile aquifers and making these regions less resilient to climate shocks.
Ecologically, the shift from sugarcane to maize is not the sustainability win it appears to be; it simply repackages existing water depletion as industrial demand in semi‑arid zones with hard‑rock aquifers, limited canal irrigation and already stressed groundwater. Distillery‑driven incentives push high‑input maize monocultures that erode soil biodiversity—crucial for nutrient cycling, carbon storage and water retention—with meta‑analyses showing soil‑life decline can cut yields by 10-50 per cent, trapping farmers in ever‑higher chemical use that undermines resilience and smallholder economics. At the same time, policies that reward maize for fuel while under‑incentivising pulses and oilseeds worsen India’s gaps in plant protein and healthy fats, hollowing out both plate and landscape and paving the way for genetically modified maize sooner than ever; diverting land from nutritious crops to maize, under these conditions, effectively taxes nutrition to subsidise energy security.
India’s ethanol push rests on a powerful but one‑sided policy architecture. Maize-based ethanol now earns about Rs 71.86 per litre—well above sugar routes—while maize farmers get assured MSP procurement with roughly 59 per cent margins, and distilleries enjoy 5 per cent GST, interest subvention of up to 6 per cent for five years, and soft loans for capacity expansion, a fiscal cushion pulses and oilseeds do not have. Yet there are almost no hard guardrails: no clear statutory definition of “surplus” maize to stop diversion of food and feed grain into subsidised industrial supply chains, and no food‑ or risk‑first triggers that automatically slow grain ethanol when stocks are tight, imports rise, prices spike, or groundwater and ecosystems cross red lines. In effect, India has built an all‑engine, no‑brakes incentive machine—anchored in procurement, pricing and soft credit—without a matching governance system to protect nutrition, markets, water and soil.
To prevent the energy transition from deepening nutritional deficits and ecological risks, a safer path would be to put firm guardrails around this expansion. That means: mapping no‑go and conditional zones for maize ethanol based on agro‑climate, groundwater and ecological fragility, with plant‑level water caps and recharge obligations; tying grain-based ethanol to food and nutrition indicators so diversion automatically slows when stocks fall or prices and import dependence rise; shifting incentives toward molasses, genuine residues and second‑generation feedstocks, with grain use strictly limited to independently verified, time‑bound surpluses; and rewarding maize–legume–oilseed rotations while mandating regular hydrology and socio‑economic audits in distillery clusters, linked to public disclosure, licensing conditions and community‑backed corrective action.
India’s maize-led ethanol story shows how quickly policy can move markets. The test now is whether policy can move just as fast to rebuild the guardrails that keep food security, nutrition, water and soil at the centre of India’s energy transition. Without this course correction, the current maze of maize risks turning today’s energy gains into tomorrow’s nutrition, water and livelihood crisis.
Abhay Kumar Singh is a development professional
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth