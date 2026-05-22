India’s maize-led ethanol story shows how quickly policy can move markets; but course correction is needed

India’s maize-for-ethanol story is sold as a clean energy success, but it is quietly squeezing food, nutrition and water. India has saved over Rs 1.4 lakh crore in foreign exchange through ethanol blending and scaled up biofuel supply fast, but this has been built on a rapid shift to maize.

Grain-based routes now supply about 69 per cent of the roughly 1,039 crore litres of ethanol produced in the latest supply year, with sugarcane-based routes providing only 31 per cent. Within grains, maize alone contributes an estimated 48-51 per cent of total ethanol, and maize output has grown at nearly 9 per cent a year between FY 2022 and FY 2025—driven mainly by distillery demand, not food or feed.

What started as a sensible diversification away from sugarcane has turned into a new mono‑dependence on maize, on the very land also needed for pulses, oilseeds and coarse cereals that keep diets affordable. The problem is not diversification itself, but the speed and tilt of this shift in a country already struggling to secure basic nutrition.

Imports, prices and the nutrition trap

This is happening in a country already short of plant protein and healthy fats. Pulses imports have climbed to the mid‑40 lakh tonne range, and edible oil imports of 15-17 million tonnes now meet 60-65 per cent of demand at a cost of over Rs 1 lakh crore a year, with global shocks routinely spiking prices at home. As maize area expands, it is edging out pulses and oilseeds, effectively taxing nutrition to subsidise energy. Poor households, who already under‑consume pulses and fats, bear the double hit of higher prices and more volatility, while part of the foreign exchange “saved” on crude is quietly spent back on food imports.