India’s rooftop solar boom is real, and deeply lopsided: Analysis

The sharper line, though, runs west to east. The eastern states have stayed near the bottom: Bihar has 218 MW, Jharkhand 95 MW, Odisha 156 MW and West Bengal just 67 MW; this is a region that is home to a quarter of India’s population.

“Solar potential is not the constraint; the east receives ample solar radiation, but the difference is the ecosystem,” said Ram, adding, “Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala built up installer networks, financing channels and consumer awareness years ago, and their distribution companies (DISCOMs) tend to process net-metering applications quickly and view rooftop solar as an asset.” In much of the east, financially stressed distribution utilities are slower and more cautious, the vendor base is thin, and households face weaker access to credit and lower awareness of the subsidy, barriers that analysts say keep adoption low even where the policy and the potential are both present.

The gap matters more now than it did in 2018. In March 2026, the Union Cabinet approved India’s third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) for submission to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), committing to a 47 per cent cut in the emissions intensity of gross domestic product and 60 per cent non-fossil installed power capacity by 2035. Most power procurement occurs at the state level, and those targets cannot be met by a few high-performing states alone. Rooftop solar is among the fastest ways to add clean capacity close to where demand sits, without new land or transmission lines, but only if adoption spreads. This can be amplified by the growing storage and electric-vehicle markets.

Experts said that the Northeast’s lag may not be a money problem. Assam offers a combined central-plus-state subsidy of around Rs 1.3 lakh for a 3-kilowatt system, and northeastern states qualify for higher central assistance than the rest of the country. Yet uptake stays low, pointing, as in the east, to thinner utility capacity, slower approvals, limited financing and vendor networks, and low consumer awareness rather than the size of the cheque.

“The economically weaker states in the east need to tap into the financial benefits of cheaper renewable energy to boost their economies. This is also a business opportunity for vendors and installers to expand to these states. However, the utilities have to cooperate and be on board and that directive has to come from the state government, in the larger interest of the state economy,” said Ashish Fernandes, Director, Climate Risk Horizon.

“India’s 2035 targets assume every state pulls its weight, and that will not happen on subsidies alone. The states falling behind need functioning distribution utilities, local vendors and consumers who trust that the savings will actually show up on their bills. That might be a question of execution, not ambition,” said Ram.

For all the recent acceleration, the scheme remains well short of its goal: 9.56 GW of a 30 GW residential rooftop target by March 2026, reaching about 32 lakh (3.2 million) of the one crore (10 million) households it aims to cover.

Whether India closes that gap, and whether the map keeps tilting toward a few states, will depend less on subsidies and more on execution: approvals, financing, and distribution companies willing to treat rooftop solar as an asset rather than a threat.